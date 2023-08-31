Montreal police are still searching for a young woman who has been missing since nearly two weeks.
14-year-old Mégan Dawn Michalak of Beaconsfield was last seen around 7:00 on the morning of August 22nd. The SPVM have released new photos of her hoping that they will lead to more information as to her whereabouts.
The fluently bilingual teen is white with blues eyes, brown hair dyed blonde, 5’10” and 120lbs.
She was last seen near the intersection of Elm Street and St. Charles Blvd in Beaconsfield wearing black jeans and a red hoodie sweatshirt.
She has reportedly been getting around on foot, and using public transit.
Police are asking for the public’s help. They say her family is concerned for her health and safety.
Anyone who might have information are urged to call 911, or their local police station.
