“We are overtaxed by Montreal without receiving any additional services,” says Georges Bourelle, mayor or Beaconsfield. The municipality has launched a lawsuit against the City of Montreal and the Government of Quebec in the hopes of recouping its losses.
According to the mayor, Beaconsfield residents are being unfairly overburdened with costs by the Montreal Agglomeration. The “unjust overtaxation”, says Bourelle, is due to an “erroneous calculation algorithm” resulting in increased property values generated in the newest three-year assessment role. A similar increase occurred in the previous role of 2020-2022. Beaconsfield is claiming up to $10 million in the lawsuit, possibly more over the coming years.
“The amount of taxes paid in excess to Montreal will represent ten million dollars in 2023, 14 million dollars in 2024, and 18 million dollars in 2025 because of this new role,” says Bourelle.
A statement released by the City of Beaconsfield says that a recently adopted calculation algorithm flies in the face of the cost-sharing initiative previously established between the City of Montreal and municipalities, dumping the city’s share of the costs of things like police service, public transit, drinking water, and wastewater management, as well as fire safety onto municipalities.
The mayor has indeed tried other avenues to get Beaconsfield’s money back before considering legal action. This particular fight against the Montreal agglomeration goes back to at least 2019. The claim had been rebuffed, at the time, by Mayor Valerie Plante. But Bourelle insists, “the validity of our legal action is now more apparent than ever.”
Property valuations rise: Other communities on the West Island are also dealing increased costs and taxes with the release of the new property assessment role, which will push property valuations way up in 2023.
Property values increased anywhere from 32.5% to well over 45%, depending on the area. In DDO the mayor said that the increased valuation won’t necessarily lead to a tax increase, the town’s expected increases in contributions to the agglomeration will.
Mayor Jim Beis of Pierrefonds-Roxboro says his residents are already struggling, and many will have a hard time keeping up with any future tax increases from the city of Montreal.
In Beaconsfield, where property valuations are just under 40%, mayor Bourelle indicated a possible cut in the town’s mill rate to mitigate the tax burden residents face in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.