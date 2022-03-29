Beaconsfield is launching a fundraising campaign to help with the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine. Beaconsfield residents are invited to donate to the fund by Interac, credit card or cheque payable to the City of Beaconsfield until April 14th. Tax receipts will be issued for donations of $20 or more.
For its part, the City will donate $10,000 and match donations made by residents up to a maximum of $20,000 to help meet the needs of people and communities in Ukraine and provide aid for displaced persons in neighbouring countries.
Beaconsfield wants to encourage residents to donate money to reputable humanitarian organizations rather than sending relief items. "This allows these organizations to quickly purchase supplies based on the specific needs of the people affected by the conflict," a statement issued by the city highlighted.
ʺThe devastating reality of Ukraine is that the needs are growing every day. We know that many of our residents are looking to help. Your donation helps deliver aid to affected populations in all corners of Ukraine, including some of the hardest hit cities in the north, East and South of the country,” Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle said.
Funds collected will be donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal established by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.
It is also possible to contribute to an online fund set up by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation for Ukrainian families displaced by the war, at canadahelps.org/en/dn/70605 (Canada-Ukraine Foundation).
