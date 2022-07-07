The West Island is joining other parts of Montreal warning senior citizens about the so called “Grandparent Scam” in which perpetrators call seniors on the phone pretending to be a family member in order to extort money.
The City of Beaconsfield is the latest West Island community to issue the warning, with Mayor Georges Bourelle saying the most important thing is to raise public awareness about the scam, and make sure potential victims know what to do to protect themselves.
Arrests in similar scams were made recently in Kirkland, in Westmount, and in Laval. And a Montreal couple were recently arrested in Ottawa for similar crimes.
Phone scammers prey on seniors’ vulnerability by calling and pretending to be a family member. They try to convince the victim that they are in some sort of distress, lost in a foreign country, injured in an accident, or even in trouble with the law – anything to convince them to send money.
The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) has issued several such warnings over the years. The scam could also come in the guise of an email, a text message, or even on social media. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre reports that this year thousands of Canadians victims have lost well over $75 million in such scams.
Police are advising the public to be aware. Beaconsfield residents who suspect they may have received a call from a scammer can all police 514-280-0101, and can even reach out to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online, or call 1-888-495-8501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.