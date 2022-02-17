Beaconsfield scores 96% in CMQ compliance audit

Following the compliance audit by the Commission municipale du Québec (CMQ), the City of Beaconsfield obtained a result of 96%.
In 2021, the CMQ conducted a compliance audit with five municipalities to determine compliance with certain legislative and regulatory provisions relating to the publication of documents and information on contracts in the Système électronique d’appel d’offres (SÉAO) of the government of Quebec. The audit also aimed to verify that municipalities publish information on their websites regarding the list of contracts entered into and involving an expenditure of at least 25,000 dollars.
"The City of Beaconsfield wishes to thank the CMQ team for their professionalism and their constructive comments, which will allow the City to adjust its practices in a spirit of continuous improvement and for the benefit of all stakeholders." A statement issued by the City of Beaconsfield read.
From the publication process to the awarding of the contract, Beaconsfield appears to be in the lead and attests to the quality and robustness of its control procedures in place for its calls for tenders relating to the execution of works, professional mandates and the purchase of goods and services.
“We are very satisfied to see that the overall result is reassuring and that the City is in compliance for the vast majority of the elements audited." Beaconsfield Mayor, Georges Bourelle said.
“This CMQ audit report confirms that the administration is working effectively and efficiently for the entire population of Beaconsfield.” Patrice Boileau, Director General at the City of Beaconsfield, said.
