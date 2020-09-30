The West Island Women’s Shelter, the largest shelter in the Great Montreal Area, has a new President in activist attorney Brigitte Garceau. Me. Garceau is a Beaconsfield resident and a senior partner in family law at Robinson Sheppard Shapiro. She has been involved in issues related to conjugal violence for many years and has served as Shelter legal counsel and board member for the past five. Brigitte is a dedicated and accomplished community and political activist.
Garceau is a Fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers, one of only several dozen Canadians so recognized, and was a member of the Steering Committee of the Cambridge Forum for Senior Family Lawyers, composed of 44 of the most experienced family law practitioners in the nation. Best Lawyers Canada has rated her as a leading family law practitioner. She is a recipient of a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for her community involvement and was awarded a Parliamentary Certificate of Recognition for Contributions to her Community and to Canadian Democracy.
In community work Garceau has served on the Board of the Centre Bienvenue, chaired West Island Community Shares Youth Committee and was on the organizing committee of the Heart and Stroke Foundation. She co-chaired the “Cassandra’s Lilacs Gentle the Condition” charity concert — inspired by her daughter Cassandra — at the Théâtre St-Denis that was the first event in Montreal with multiple artists performing voluntarily to benefit multiple charities.
Cases of conjugal violence have reached epidemic proportions in this time of Covid. last year alone the Shelter received some 9000 calls. The Shelter provides services to women from all over Montreal. Garceau has given the Shelter’s main fundraiser — the “Pumps & Pearls” Gala — her special commitment since its inception. She has engaged national, provincial and municipal political leaders — including Sen. Tony Loffreda and Sen. Pierre Dalphond — through that event with the Shelter’s work and needs. At a time when there are so many causes on the agenda of social justice needing attention, the relationships she has established with decision-makers in the political and media arenas should assure that the Shelter is not left behind.
The Shelter’s dedicated and effective board members including Vice-President Jacquie McGowan, Catina Masciorta, Mariam Ishak Terri Ronci and Dania Mandzy are all continuing in their positions. Longtime President Sandra Patone, who has given so much of herself to the Shelter and the community at large will stay on the Executive as Secretary.
