Beaconsfield residents say no to sound wall costs

The continuing saga of the Beaconsfield sound barrier has come to a bit of an impasse. A survey shows that while residents are indeed interested in a wall blocking noise from Highway 20, they are not interested in bearing the costs. And there would seem to be some disagreement between the provincial government and Montreal’s public health authority, with Beaconsfield’s mayor and residents caught in the middle.
As is now well known, the Ministère des Transports (MTQ) has proposed a sound barrier be built only on the south side of Highway 20 to the tune of some $60 million, 25% of which would be paid for by the city. The MTQ has always maintained that the wall would simply be a matter of improving the quality of life of residents living closer to the highway on the south side, and that the noise emanating from the highway does not constitute a health issue. However, Montreal’s Public Health Department would disagree. Last June, a presentation by Dr. David Kaiser, an expert with the Public Health Department, indicated that the noise does indeed have adverse effects on health, particularly for those living within 150 metres on either side of the highway, including stress due to lack of sleep, cardiac issues, and more.
If that is the case, says Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle, then he would rather see a barrier built on both sides of the highway. And if it is a question of public health, then the government would have to pick up 100% of the costs. The mayor has written to Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel and to Health Minister Christian Dubé. “We need to know whether there is a health issue for our citizens living close to Highway 20,” the mayor says. “If there is a health risk, this would also apply to the population north of the highway corridor.”
Mayor Bourelle has indicated that they will wait for clarification from Bonnardel and Dubé before making any further decisions.
