The City of Beaconsfield has agreed to share the cost of a 5 km sound wall along Highway 20 with the Quebec Transport Ministry. The project has been on the table for seven years. In that time the estimated cost has gone up, and not all citizens are happy with the share they would be expected to pay.
The proposed wall, to be built along a south side stretch of highway between Devon Rd. and Jasper Rd, is estimated to cost between $50 million and $60 million. That’s more than double the original estimate. The city has agreed to pay 25% of that. In 2015 that would have been about $5 million. Now it’s closer to $15 million. There is some question as to how the cost would be divvied up among Beaconsfield’s taxpayers – should it be shared equally, or should those most affected by the train and highway noise shoulder more of the burden?
The wall is to be made of woven willow, anywhere from 1.5 metres to 6.4 metres high, and is supposed to reduce noise by up to 13 dBA, referring to the level of sound perceived by the human ear, adjusted for environment and landscape.
