Some Beaconsfield residents had questions regarding the estimated costs for the city’s long-term plans to demolish Centennial Hall and replace it with a multi-purpose facility that will include a new library.They were posed at the first post-election council meeting.
The proposed plan would transform the waterfront space at the site of the former Lord Reading Yacht Club and Centennial Park with a mixed-use project that would include a new cultural centre as well as a new public library. According to Beaconsfield Mayor George Bourelle, the cost has yet to be determined.
The proposed project was subjected to a series of public consultations that took place pre-Covid in 2019. It will be costed when the city revisits the possibility of development pending grant funding.
“If there is a referendum for the sound wall, should there not be one for the Reimagined Space project that you so strongly support?” Beaconsfield resident Nathalie Durocher asked at the first council meeting since the election.
Bourelle stated that the project has yet to be costed, specifying that the city would apply to obtain grants from both federal and provincial governments, and possibly a city loan bylaw.
“This project, of course, being conditional to grants, that is one of the most important things,” Bourelle said, adding that the city is not actively pursuing this project at the present time.
