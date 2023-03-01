The City of Beaconsfield has been awarded the Concilivi Seal (Le Sceau Concilivi) by the Réseau pour un Québec Famille for its commitment to its employees in helping them fulfill their family and work obligations.
The Réseau, a non-profit whose mission is to help companies and organizations put families first, awards the seal to those who make it easier for employees to enjoy a proper work-life balance through measures like employee assistance programs, personal days off, and telework, which had become such an important part of the professional landscape since the Covid-19 lockdowns.
“In Beaconsfield, we attach particular importance to the well-being of our team,” says Patrice Boileau, director general of Beaconsfield. “Earning the Concilivi Seal is an important recognition of our practices and policies created for our employees to help them feel fulfilled and content with both aspects of their life.”
Beaconsfield’s Human Resources Director Myriam Ritory echoes the sentiment, saying “The Concilivi initiative has allowed us to consolidate the support offered to our employees. We hope that these measures will positively impact our efforts to retain staff and raise the city’s profile in the job market.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.