The Mayor of Beaconsfield, Georges Bourelle and the members of City Council officially reaffirmed the importance of the city’s bilingual status for the community of Beaconsfield as a pledge for multiculturalism, inclusion, tolerance and comprehension in a generous society.
A resolution to that effect was adopted at the last council meeting. The mayor and the elected officials of City Council confirmed this fact in the light of Draft Bill 96 proposed by the Quebec government to preserve the French language.
“For us, this resolution conveys an important message that reflects the spirit of our community. The English and French language have both forged our society and continue to unite our community in a social environment that is inclusive, tolerant and generous, open and multicultural,” Mayor Georges Bourelle stated.
The City’s bilingual status was confirmed, prior to Bill 96, since the most recent census conducted by Statistics Canada showed that more than 55% of Beaconsfield’s population identified English as their native language.
Bill 96 allows municipalities to maintain their current bilingual status, even if less than 50% of the population are native English speakers, provided that the City Council adopts a new resolution to that effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.