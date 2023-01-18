The Beaconsfield Recreation Centre swimming pool will be closed for the next few days for repairs to part of the filtration system, the city has announced. The repairs will cost about $3,000.
The problem is a leak in the main circulation pump. The repair cannot be made onsite; the part has to be taken in to be worked on, so the pool closed as of Wednesday and will remain closed until Thursday the 26th, although it may be possible to reopen earlier.
The filtration system will have to be shut off while water quality tests are being done. If there is a bacteria to be analyzed, a process that needs to be done at a laboratory, the process could take about a week.
