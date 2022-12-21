Last week The Suburban reported on the apparent unfair tax burden being faced by West Island communities. Beaconsfield was hit particularly hard, with a nearly $600 average tax bill increase in the coming year. And Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle is laying the blame squarely at the feet of the Montreal Agglomeration.
Bourelle, who wants to be sure residents understand that the bulk of the increase is not coming from Beaconsfield, but from Montreal, says the 9.39 percent rise just might be the highest tax hike the town has ever faced. Homeowners of a home valued at over a million dollars are looking at paying $6788.22 for the coming year. That’s about $565 a month. But he also wants to reassure Beaconsfield taxpayers that when his administration tables their new budget, local funds will not be going toward the agglo’s shortfalls.
He had harsh words to say about the imbalance of the Agglo’s cost-sharing arrangements. He has been waging a legal battle against the Agglo since 2020. The City of Beaconsfield had been seeking over $6 million for wrongful taxation, but Bourelle says that will likely be amended to about $10 million.
He has also urged residents to take up the fight by writing to the province. Their first of two installments for the new tax bill will come in February, no doubt adding to the post-holiday pinch.
