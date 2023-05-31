Beaconsfield left out of REM parking plan

Two West Island mayors, and the contractor managing the Réseau express métropolitain project, are at odds over parking spaces for West Island REM users, with one mayor – George Bourelle of Beaconsfield – saying the City of Montreal’s vision disregards the actual needs of West Island commuters.
Kirkland Mayor Michael Gibson had originally asked that 500 parking spaces be included in the plans for his city’s REM station at Jean-Yves and Sainte-Marie. The Caisse de Dépot’s, the REM’s builder through CDPQ-Infra, refused, agreeing to only 200 parking spaces. The explanation mirrored the position of Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante that making more spaces than that available would go against the REM’s goal of encouraging residents to opt for public transit and to leave their cars at home. To much consternation, Plante even suggested people could carpool to the REM stations.
Kirkland wants those 200 spaces – planned for the space where Cineplex Kirkland is now – reserved for its residents exclusively. But Beaconsfield Mayor George Bourelle says that’s not fair.
Bourelle says it makes more sense to have the station serve both the Kirkland and Beaconsfield communities, but not with just 200 parking spaces. It wouldn’t be enough, Bourelle says.
CDPQ-Infra says that there is parking available for West Island REM users in Pointe-Claire, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.
The Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue station is set to open late next year.
These people are idiots or just brain-dead. Public transport on the West Island is a farce. There will be fights for the few parking spaces available. Do they think locals are going to get up in the middle of the night to make sure they're early enough for a parking space ? Do they think people are going to walk to a REM station? Without adequate and free parking spaces that REM won't get used much after the initial thrill wears off. It's another Quebec boondoggle, something they're very good at creating for themselves.
