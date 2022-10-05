The City of Beaconsfield needs to rebuild the crumbling chalet in Beacon Hill Park. With only one bidder for the contract – Construction Ecodomus Inc. – the city has decided to defer the bid in the hopes of negotiating a better deal.
The bid came in at $3.5 million which, Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle says, is actually higher than the actual estimate, which put the cost of the project at around $2 million. With just the one bidder in play, council felt they are in a position to try to bring the price tag closer to the estimate.
The park’s full-service chalet is one of Beaconsfield’s bigger park chalets. It was built in 1965, and needs major repairs to the structure itself. The foundation is in disrepair, and the plumbing and the electrical system need to be updated. A new building would also come with air conditioning, something the current chalet does not have.
An updated building would also be more accessible for seniors and those with reduced mobility.
The current chalet, which is used by the area’s summer camps and seniors groups, the Scouts, Girls Guides, and others, would have more space, newer bathrooms, and could possibly provide space for daycare.
