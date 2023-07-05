The City of Beaconsfield is calling on residents to take part in the decision making on the designs for the upcoming revitalization of Centennial Park.
The city says it will organize a panel made up of professionals in the fields of architecture and landscape architecture, municipal representatives in the fields of culture and urban planning, and residents who are frequent users of community and cultural spaces.
Beaconsfield already has a combined $3.1 million in federal and provincial government grants. But the project, which will integrate the Lord Reading marina into the park, and will comprise, as well, of a multi-use centre that will include the library, will need more money.
The panel that the city is putting together will mull over proposed designs for the project, with a decision to be announced in the spring of 2024 (construction would most likely start the following year). But it will also then need to put forward a borrowing bylaw.
The project should cost an estimated $20 million, which will necessitate dipping into the $57.7 million budget, plus more government grants, and possibly funding from the community. And if that should mean naming at least part of the facility after a backer, Mayor Georges Bourelle said that’s a decision that would be brought to Beaconsfield residents.
The borrowing bylaw would also be up to residents, the Mayor said. Making that decision might necessitate a referendum on the subject.
