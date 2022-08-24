The Beaconsfield Art Association has put together a different way to experience local artists with their first ever Mini Art Tour, this Sunday, August 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..
A handful of artists are opening their homes and studios, or even putting their artwork outside on the front lawn. Art lovers are invited to stop by and see their work.
Association president Lisa Kimberly Glickman calls it their “inaugural” edition, with the hopes of expanding the event in the future to encompass other West Island communities, or even the whole of the West Island.
This year’s tour features Beaconsfield artists – all painters of different styles – Glickman, Amneris Fernandez, John Carlos Furtado, Micheline Lamarre Hadjis, Theresa Kralis, Susan Bardos-Dobbek, Doina Falcon, and Terri McKeown. Some artists are showcasing on their own, and some are sharing space.
Glickman was inspired by the Canada Arts Drive, an open-air art tour put together by national artist group RAWartists during the pandemic. Artists set up in driveways across the country so that people could drive by and see art in safety.
The Beaconsfield Art Association is one of several similar groups on the West Island. It is open to everybody, although membership does have to be 51% Beaconsfield residents. Artists of any level, medium, and style can join, as can art enthusiasts and beginning artists.
Glickman says that people don’t readily think of the West Island as a place where artists live and work, because unlike other communities that have galleries and studios, West Island artists are more likely to work in their homes. The Mini Art Tour is a great way to let residents know that artists do indeed live and work among them.
Most of the participating artists live within a 20-minute radius, easy to get to by car, bicycle, or on foot. One of the artists, John Carlos Furtado, is slightly off the beaten path. Glickman suggests his home as a starting point. An interactive map on the association’s website, beaconsfieldart.com, shows where each stop on the tour is located.
The tour will be cancelled in the event of rain, although if it’s just a drizzle, says Glickman, it may still go on. “Just go outside,” she says. “If it’s nice out, we’re outside, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.