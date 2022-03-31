The City of Beaconsfield authorized the submission of a revised grant application for the flagship project to the program 'Aide au Développement des Infrastructures Culturelles' managed by the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications (MCC) at the council meeting held on the 28th of March. The goal is to enhance the property of the Centennial Marina and the adjacent park.
Launched in 2018, the Reimagining SPACE project is framed by a vision to develop a project to revitalize Centennial Park and the Lord Reading property with the collaboration of Beaconsfield residents that combines culture, leisure and nature. Following consultations that highlighted, among other things, deficiencies in the Library, the Project Steering Committee issued a series of recommendations in 2019 which determined that the marina property should be integrated with Centennial Park, that the redevelopment of Centennial Park should preserve its natural character and that it should include the construction of a multi-purpose centre, including a library.
The original grant application was submitted in 2021 which enabled the first steps towards achieving the revitalization project to take place. The planned prioject includes the construction of a new multipurpose centre located on the marina property.
Following discussions with the representatives of the ministry, the project was revised in order to increase the versatility of the spaces, to limit the footprint by highlighting the natural character of the site, and to provide an estimate that reflects current market conditions. As a result of the budgetary exercise, the total area of the building has been reduced by 31%, with a revised project cost of $15,599,000 for the construction of the new centre as well as the adjoining landscape.
Beaconsfield is requesting a grant of $3,038,209 and hopes to receive a response to the grant application during the fall of 2022. “These public and private contributions are essential to respect the financial capacity of taxpayers and realize a quality project for the benefit of the entire community,” Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.