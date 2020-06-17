As Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s council did last week, the cities of Beaconsfield and Pointe Claire have released statements about the importance of respect and inclusion for all citizens in the wake of the senseless killing of George Floyd in late May in Minneapolis, Minnesota and the demonstrations in Montreal.
“The demonstrations against racism taking place around the world, ignited by the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, in the United States, is a clarion call of the importance of supporting and defending all those who experience one form or another of discrimination,” said Pointe Claire Mayor John Belvedere in a signed statement along with the members of his council.
“The charters governing human rights constitute the foundation for justice, freedom and peace in our society,” noted Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle in a statement to residents. “Any form of violence and discrimination must be reported, banned and punished. Law enforcement agencies must ensure that their representatives are systematically made aware of these societal issues in order to prevent brutality and profiling of any kind.”
Belvedere acknowledged “the existence of systemic racism in our society.”
“The City of Pointe-Claire acknowledges its existence and is dedicated to working with our citizens and other levels of government to enact change to ensure that we all, without exception, live in a healthy environment that fosters mutual respect by recognizing, accepting and supporting our differences.”
“Unfortunately, discrimination is a persistent reality, and we must be sensitive to the distress it causes. We need to be vigilant and attentive to any signs or behaviours that foster or conceal discrimination in overt or subtle ways. We have to stand up and take action to make it stop,” said Bourelle.
The mayor of Pointe Claire explained that the city “is a tightly knit multi-ethnic community that stands together, respectful and proud of its diversity” and now, more than ever, it is important to “assert collectively and with one voice that “# Black Lives Matter”!”
Bourelle suggested that anyone who feels they are a victim of intimidation or “you are a witness or victim of discrimination or violence, I encourage you to take legally appropriate action to get help for yourself, provide help for those in need, or report those who act in disregard of the rights of others to the authorities.”
