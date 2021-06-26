Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle announced three modifications to the voting process for the November 7 Mayoralty including the right to vote by mail for electors 70 years and older. Members of Municipal Council adopted the measures at their regular city council meeting on June 14, in order to ensure maximum participation at the municipal elections.
“It is crucial and fundamental in a democracy to enable citizen participation that is as broad and easily attainable as possible, within the boundaries of a rigorous legal framework, thereby guaranteeing a fair representation of the population’s will in the election results despite the logistic challenges and the constraints of the pandemic,” Bourelle said.
In addition to the option to vote by mail for electors 70 years and older, the number of polling days will include November 1 and 2 and polling station will be located at the Returning Officer’s office. There will also be two days of advance polls rather than one, on October 30th and 31st.
The actual voting day will take place on the first Sunday in November which falls on November 7th. On all five days, the polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Duly registered persons will receive their ballots by mail between October 4 and 28. The ballots must be received at the office of the Returning Officer by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 5. The modifications to the electoral process are authorized by the Government of Québec under Draft Bill 85.
At the last municipal elections in 2017 14,290 qualified voters were registered in Beaconsfield. Electors 70 years and older wishing to exercise their right to vote by mail may now apply by calling 514 428-4400, extension 4429, or by email at elections@beaconsfield.ca.
