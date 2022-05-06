Batshaw Youth and Family Services has opened its new Beaconsfield campus.
While Batshaw’s Dorval campus will be undergoing renovations for the next two years, 42 children have been moved to Beaconsfield.
At this time, the facility can accommodate 48 residents with the entire campus development expected to be completed by 2028.
The new open-concept campus now houses two modernized buildings, previously utilized by a rehabilitation center for youth struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
Three other units are slated to be built as well as a school reserved for residents of the facilities, a gymnasium, cafeteria, an administrative building and outdoor recreational facilities such as a baseball diamond and a swimming pool.
"It is going to be like a little village," Youth program director for the West Island CIUSSS, Katherine Moxness, explained.
Each unit has 12 individual rooms and 12 beds, a kitchen, an activity facility and an art studio.
“Prior to the pandemic we didn’t realize how important that was until today in preventing infection,” Moxness said. “Our educators will be able to engage in multiple activities throughout the unit and kids will be able to participate in meal preparation.”
There is no fencing around the facilities however some steps will be taken to ensure privacy for residents of the facility and for neighbouring residents. “What we do want to make sure is that both the citizens and our youth have privacy. So we’ll be looking at the tree foliage. Right now it’s spring so it’s hard to determine the growth. We’ll see if we have to add trees.”
“Our mission is to provide psychosocial readaption and social integration services to youth, children and their families." Moxness said.
Following the renovations at the Dorval campus, youth currently being housed in a center in Provost will be moved to Dorval as the center in Provost will be closed.
