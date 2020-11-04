It is the end of a political era in Baie d’Urfé as longtime mayor Maria Tutino announced recently that she is stepping down from political life to devote more time to her family during the coronavirus.
The Suburban spoke to Tutino about her years as Mayor as well as what brought her into the political world.
“I lived this community the minute we moved here 30 years ago,” Tutino told The Suburban. “It felt like a paradise to move to a small town where everyone worked together.”
Content to be a “stay-at-home mom”, her sense of outrage when the provincial government enforced mergers in 2000 prompted her to work to save her little town. “The idea of 28 cities, mine included, would be merged into one humongous bureaucracy seemed absurd.
“Something in me snapped, so I jumped in with both feet,” said Tutino.
Her commitment to saving the West Island from being merged began a grassroots campaign with area homeowners showing their support by displaying blue ribbons, taking part in volunteer groups and making sure that Baie d’Urfe’s work was heard.
Her work in defending her city prompted residents to suggest she run for mayor to replace longtime Mayor Anne Myles. That was 15 years ago. “Our cities not only survived the demerger process but have prospered both financially and in being able to make our own decisions.”
Some of the highlights of her political career include “being proud of getting to work with community leaders in Baie d’Urfé and across the island.
“And despite our political differences, I also loved working with the city of Montreal. We learned that you don’t have to always agree but everyone was working for the betterment of our cities.”
Another major accomplishment was working “with Clifford Lincoln and Georges Nydam on Train de L’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal that has become the REM project. It has been amazing to see that project come to fruition.”
And while she is stepping away from the political world, Tutino has no plans to sit back on her laurels. She will remain a part of the city’s Task Force that has been helping vulnerable residents with grocery deliveries.
Prior to the early morning interview with The Suburban, Tutino, along with other volunteers, had been up at 7 a.m. making deliveries to residents “who should be allowed to stay home during this quarantine. We are happy and proud to help our most vulnerable residents in this time of need.”
Because Tutino is resigning within a year of the next municipal round of elections, there will be no need for a by-election in Baie d’Urfe. “It would have cost taxpayers $60,000 to hold a by-election and that money would be better spent elsewhere. It will be for council now to reflect on what is their next option.”
