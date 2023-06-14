Champions for Life Foundation put on their first community-wide KAIZEN Kids Carnival on June 3 in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, in collaboration with ParticipACTION and West Island Community Shares.
The free event took place in Parc d'À-Ma-Baie to celebrate National Health and Fitness Day. Foundation founder David Arsenault says the goal of the event, and the goal of the Champions for Life Foundation, is to promote the exploration of fundamental movement skills while highlighting the importance of developing physical literacy to lead an active lifestyle.
Physical literacy, Arseneault explains, “is the knowledge and understanding of movement, how to move in different environments.” Competence, he explains, leads to confidence, and eventually motivation, to remove whatever barriers keep some kids from participating. Everyone is challenged at their own level, says Arseneault.
The Baie-d'Urfé-based foundation was born a decade ago. The carnival is named for Kaizen, the foundation’s blue mascot. Kaizen, Arseneault explains, is a Japanese word referring to change for the better, or continuous improvement.
Arseneault is a kinesiologist who founded Champions for Life specifically to help those kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity to get physically active. Nearly 350 people took part in the carnival-like set-up, with different kiosks and stations for different activities: ring toss, a basketball hoop, soccer skills, a whiffle ball station, a taekwando station, and an obstacle course built by Ace of Decks.
“We believe that every child deserves the chance to experience the benefits of physical activity and to develop a lifelong love for movement,” says Arseneault.
This was their first community-wide event. The hope, says Arseneault, is to see it grown to different locations and different communities, to enable those kids who might not otherwise have the access or opportunity, to participate in physical activity.
