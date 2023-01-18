Baie-D'Urfé Town Hall is getting some work done, thanks to a grant of nearly $4.5 million from the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.
The town hall has been around for well over a century. Baie-D'Urfé Mayor Heidi Ektvedt says the building will be “coming back to life.”
“The restoration and expansion of this culturally rich building will be carried out with respect for the historic and symbolic building,” Ektvedt explains, “particularly the main entrance added in 1914 by the famous architect and Baie-D'Urfé resident Edward Maxwell.”
The MAMH has announced a grant of $4,485,000 for the restoration and the expansion of the building, which will include the installation of an elevator, repairs made to the foundation, new windows, and re-insulation, along with new workspaces, and a reconfiguration of the building’s ancestral section for new workspace.
There will also be access for people with reduced mobility.
“The project emphasizes the importance of universal accessibility,” Ektvedt adds, “and includes accessible ramps, automated door openings, mobility accessible washrooms and a lift.”
Town Hall staff have actually been working out of temporary offices since last October.
