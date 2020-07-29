Baie d’Urfe tests new outdoor equipment for kids of all ages

After the construction holiday comes to an end, the city of Baie d’Urfe will be installing its newly purchased Pumptrack and will be inviting feedback from residents.
A Pumptrack is a portable course full of turns and bumps for bike, scooter and skateboarders alike. The course can be used for cyclists, skateboarders and can be used by scooters or wheelchairs.
The set up is designed so that users don’t face the kind of injuries skateboard parks can for those not as skilled in speed racing around a track.
The temporary setup will be at Morgan Park and once the new track is set up, feedback is encouraged in order to “ give the Town the opportunity to observe all facets of how the equipment is used and to determine what issues, if any, need to be addressed before a permanent installation is made,” noted the city on its website.
The city plans to let residents know the exact installation date, following the construction break, and for feedback on the course, users will be able to voice their opinion via info@baie-durfe.qc.ca.
