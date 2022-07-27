Baie-D’Urfé residents went to the polls last July 17th and elected two new city councillors to replace Janet Ryan and Nicolas Drouin. Both had resigned last spring – Ryan because of her frustrations with town council, which she felt had grown too bureaucratic, and Drouin for personal reasons – leaving town council seats 1 and 3 open. Tony Brown was elected to seat 1, and Tom Thompson to seat 2.
Baie-D’Urfé consists of six town councillors plus Mayor Heidi Ektvedt, who was acclaimed in the last election, as was Drouin, along with three other councillors.
Both Thompson, who had been on town council before, serving for more than ten years, and Brown, who had always been very active in the community, received over 400 votes with a voter turnout of just over 29% in a town that has a population of 3873.
