Dorval circle

The Ministère des Transports du Québec (MTQ) has imposed a complete closure of the Dorval circle under the Highway 20 overpasses. Parts of the circle allowing traffic from east to west will remain open. The closure is in effect to allow temporary repair work under the Highway 20 overpasses. Since October 1, only one lane in each direction has been available on Highway 20 in the Circle area. The work was necessitated since cracks were found during the refection work that has been in process since August. Trucks are no longer allowed to travel on the Highway 20 overpasses, above Highway 520, until further notice.

