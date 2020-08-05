Ashley Allen sets out solo on a ride to conquer cancer

The ride to conquer cancer was cancelled earlier this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pierrefonds resident Ashley Allen decided to go ahead and do it anyway, alone.
Allen and her father set out on a mission by car to map out her route, counting 98 kilometers.
Allen had raised half of the amount towards her ride with the Ride to Conquer Cancer Association before it was cancelled this year. Not wanting to give up, she set up her own fundraiser to support her solo ride this year, where she raised $900 online.
Having been on both sides of the battle, after beaten cancer at the young age of 20, Allen felt that she could not give up on the cause. Ashley gave her word to her family friend that she has known for over 20 years who is currently battling pancreatic cancer that she would dedicate her ride to him this summer.
“I don’t want to give up on people. When I tell someone I will do something, I do it.” Ashley Allen told The Suburban.
“When I was sick in 2012, a student at John Abbott College, one of my friends — dedicated a ride to me.” The following year while in remission, Ashley joined the ride to conquer cancer as a supporter. “Everyone was asking my friend that dedicated her ride to me the previous year, how ‘her friend’ was doing, so she turned to me and asked me if I wanted to introduce myself.” Allen said.
In 2015, Allen participated in her first official ride to conquer cancer. This summer Allen completed her fifth ride, this time on her own.
“I learned early in life how fragile life itself really is, that is a big part in what motivates me.” Allen told The Suburban.
