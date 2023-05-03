Art By the Water raises nearly $5000 for the Liam Foundation

Kevin James Reason played host to artists, community members, and supporters at last weekend’s Art by the Water event at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club, greeting visitors, talking to reporters, and always finding his way back to his son, Liam, to tousle his hair or hold his hand. Liam, meanwhile, uninterested in the goings on around him, was subsumed by his iPad, just like any other 9-year-old.
But Liam has mitochondrial disease – specifically POLG. He is the reason behind the eponymous Liam Foundation, and behind this weekend’s event.
It was the 14th edition of Art by The Water, founded by Aud’rey Riley and other artists simply to exhibit, and to share their love of art. The event had always been partnered with a charitable organization, their way off giving back. This year, Riley says, they met Reason and Liam “He’s such an adorable child,” Riley says, “He’s just loveable. We’re so pleased to do this for him.”
And then there’s Chris “Knuckles” Nilan, NHL legend of the Rangers, the Bruins, and of course, the Habs, with whom he won a Stanley Cup. Nilan got involved with the Liam Foundation as soon as he met Liam. The two have developed a special relationship, and Nilan has high praise for Reason. “I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my time,” he tells The Suburban, “and a better foundation.”
Kevin wheels Liam out onto the veranda of the yacht club and “Knucks” scoops him up into his arms. Liam let’s out belly laughs. Reason says “You know he loves it when I put on Knuckles’ videos. He loves to watch the fights.”
This past weekend the fight was against mitochondrial disease. And the community came out swinging, raising $4592 for the Liam Foundation. Anyone who couldn't make it out to the event can still help by vtheliamfoundation.net.
