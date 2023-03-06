Arson squad investigating two West Island fires

The Montreal police arson squad has been busy on the West Island. Firefighters were called to two incidents early Monday morning.
In one incident the Service de sécurite incendié de Montréal (SSIM) were called to a commercial building on Trans-Canada in Kirkland, where they found an apparent incendiary device. They put the call into police just after 2:00 a.m.
By that time the fire had already been brought under control. The device may have been thrown through a window of the establishment; the window of the front door had been broken.
The arson squad is investigating and police are hoping to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident.
The arson squad is also investigating a fire that occured bit earlier, just after midnight. The SSIM were called to a fire at a duplex on Gouin Blvd in Pierrefonds.
That fire was also brought under control. But there was quite a bit of damage. And 84-year-old woman was sent hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation.
The duplex was evacuated, leaving five residents stranded.
The arson squad is investigating.
