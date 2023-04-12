Arson squad investigating 2 West Island fires

The SPVM arson squad is investigating two fires on the West Island in as many days, one of which has resulted in a death.
A 64-year-old woman died Tuesday morning in Pierrefonds in a fire that started in one of the units of a six-unit dwelling at Elgin and Orchard. Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:30.
The woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Two families who lived in the building received assistance from the Red Cross.
And Wednesday morning firefighters were called a car fire in Kirkland around 1:30 in the morning.
The fire occurred near the intersection of Jacques-Chan and Chateau Kirkland streets. Firefighters found an accelerant and alerted the arson squad.
There were no injuries reported.
