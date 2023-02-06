Arson in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

A West Island establishment was the target of what seems to have been an arson attack late Sunday night.
A resident alerted Montreal police officers who happened to be patrolling near the area in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough around midnight.
The target seems to have been the Kumon Math and Reading Centre of Montreal-Pierrefonds-Kirkland.
The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) says the fire and the damage were contained to one business on Saint-Charles Blvd near Pierrefonds Blvd. An incendiary device appeared to have been thrown into the front window of the establishment.
Damage was minimal, and there are no reports of injuries.
The matter has been turned over to the SPVM arson squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.