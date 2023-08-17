Arrests made in beating of teenage girl

Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with an assault on a third.
In a shocking video of an incident from last Sunday in Lachine, a young girl, 15 years old, was attacked and beaten. She had been riding her scooter when two other girls, also 15, jumped her. In the video the victim is being punched and kicked while she is laying on the ground.
The incident occurred at 5:00 pm last Sunday at the corner of 12th Avenue and Notre Dame in Lachine.
The two suspects were released with a promise to appear in Youth Court.
The investigation is still ongoing. Police still want to talk with anyone who may have witnessed, and attack, or who may have more information. They are being asked to call either 911, Info-Crime at 514-393-1133, or a local police station.
