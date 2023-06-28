• Beaconsfield Movie in the park
Movie in the park returns to Centennial Park, (288 Beaconsfield blvd.) with The Super Mario Bros Movie, presented in English with French subtitles on July 6. “To keep you entertained while you wait for the movie to start, we invite you to a place where reality meets fiction with the Kakous.” You can also grab a sweet treat at the Wild Willy’s food truck on site. The movie will start at sunset, around 8:45 p.m.
Beaconsfield Run The BougeBouge Beaconsfield Run is back again this year! On this one-kilometre loop course at Centennial Park, you can challenge your endurance with a 1 km, 2 km or 5 km circuit. It is an ideal event for friends and family of all activity levels, with a good time guaranteed whether you are walking or running. “The city is proud to offer this accessible and inclusive event to residents and those of surrounding municipalities. Register now, places are limited!” Included with registration are a personalized bib, medal at the finish line, snack and Sportstats automated virtual timing.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Tecumseh workUntil September 1, Hydro-Québec will be building an underground duct bank in the city’s right-of-way, and carried out in two phases, entailing traffic hindrance on Tecumseh Street.
Phase 1 – Between De Salaberry and Frontenac. Until July 21, there will be lane closures on Tecumseh between De Salaberry and Frontenac. Obstructions are also to be expected at the intersections of Amsterdam, Henley and Thornhill during the excavation of these sections. For the duration of the work, one traffic lane in each direction will be available at all times.
Phase 2 – Between Frontenac and Labrosse. From August 7 to September 1, there will be lane closures on Tecumseh, between Frontenac and Labrosse. A different signage plan will be put in place for this work. “We are aware of the inconvenience this Hydro-Québec work may cause our citizens. We thank you for respecting the signage in place and for your valued cooperation.”
Small branchesSmall tree branches are picked up during organic waste collection and must not exceed 25 mm (1 in.) in diameter and be tied in bunches. No bunch may exceed 1.2 m (4 ft.) in length and 50 cm (18 in.) in diameter. Bunched tree branches may be left beside the brown bin for pickup with other organic waste as of 7 p.m. on the evening before collection day. Large diameter branches and large quantities of tree branches up to 4 inch max. are picked up by a special branch pickup. The city provides a tree branch pickup service for minor pruning done by residents but not for work done by contractors. The service is offered up to a maximum of one hour of work or two collections annually by Public Works Department employees. Any additional service will be charged to the resident at an hourly rate set by the City, 150$ per additional hour of work. Large-diameter branch pickup service is offered until October 31. Branches are usually picked up between 10-15 working days, following requests from residents to City offices. You can register your request 24/7 at https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/request-form-branch-pickup/
• Dorval Bird Friendly City
As the city applies to become a Nature Canada certified “Bird Friendly City”, the municipal council and Dorval Environment Committee wish to establish a Dorval Bird Committee made up of city partners, representatives and citizens, who will work towards preparing the application package, and recommending specific actions to Council to support the well-being of birds in our community.
All Dorval residents are invited to apply for one of the limited positions on this committee.
The ideal candidate is an adult resident with a passion for birds, either professionally or through leisure activities, such as photography. Candidates involved with an educational institution or group are of particular interest. Applicants should have an appreciation of the Dorval community and be willing to work as part of a group to prepare the necessary application for certification, as well as to review proposals for consideration by the City’s municipal council and help organize an annual Bird Day event. Candidates should have a good working knowledge of French and English. The frequency of meetings may vary as the work progresses but will initially be every 1 or 2 months. Interested individuals should submit an updated CV and cover letter including contact information, availability for meetings throughout the year, and highlighting your particular suitability for the committee to dorval.enviro@ville.dorval.qc.ca by Wednesday, July 12.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro The À-ma-baie solidarity marketCome find an array of fresh, local fruits and vegetables at affordable prices, as well as delicious take-out food prepared by community organization Corbeille de pain. A local, innovative and fair food market model that is the result of community and citizen mobilization, the À-Ma-Baie Solidarity Market aims to improve access to fresh food at fair prices for neighbourhood residents. The À-Ma-Baie solidarity market operates on a “pay what you can” basis. A suggested price is posted for each product, representing a fair price to pay the farmer and market organization. The customer is invited to pay what their budget allows. The market is set up by Corbeille de pain and VertCité, with the support of the borough.
- Located in the eastern sector of the borough at the Gerry-Robertson Community Centre (9665, Gouin Ouest, on Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., from July 6 to October 12, and Saturdays July 29, August 26 and September 30, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Don’t forget your reusable bags!
• Pointe-Claire New splash padThe city has announced that the new Splash Pad at Augusta Park, located along Delmar Avenue south of Hymus Boulevard, is officially open to the public. This new development is accessible for people with reduced mobility and features various water jets and shaded rest areas. It will be fed by a low water consumption system. The facility also includes a sanitary block with a washroom, a small changing room and a drinking fountain. To celebrate the Splash Pad’s inauguration, local Pointe-Claire elementary schools, daycares, and neighborhood youngsters are invited to Augusta Park.
Prix excellenceAt the GRHMQ 2023 annual conference (Human Resources managers of Quebec municipalities) in Thetford-Mines this month, the City of Pointe-Claire has been awarded the Prix Excellence GRHMQ for its effective implementation of the Certificat de qualité des initiatives de formations (CQIF). Four other cities were in line to win this prestigious annual award. Pointe-Claire is the first city in Quebec to have obtained, back in November of 2021, the CQIF, a measure established in 2008 by Le ministère du Travail, de l’Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale to recognize the organizations whose skills development practices are exemplary, as well as enterprises that go beyond the requirements set forth in the loi du 1 % and adopt a long-term vision for organizational skill development. This award recognizes the quality of an organization, its power of mobilization, and its involvement and dedication towards the most important organizational resource, the human being. “Thanks to our Human Resources Department’s continued initiative and creativity, it has won this prestigious award. Through this ongoing labor shortage, the creation of skills development partnerships with our employees becomes a competitive advantage in terms of retaining our labor in the current market. Congratulations to all team members for their continued innovation, hard work, and dedication in the municipal environment. Your work did not go unnoticed!”
• Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Line dancingOn Thursdays from June 29 to September 7, come and participate in a line dancing group class on the Canal’s Boardwalk with instructor Nathalie Blais. These free fun dancing evenings run form 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Staying in shape and burning off energy is so easy when dancing the night away! • Kirkland Eighth edition of Kirkland in Bloom now open
Kirkland in Bloom is back for it’s eighth edition. The municipal council announced on the city’s website that the contest meant to help beautify the town is now open.
The contest is open to all Kirkland homeowners who are gardening enthusiasts, or who want to be, and who want to show off their gardening and landscaping prowess.
Registration is open until July 15.
