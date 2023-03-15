• Beaconsfield Committees recruiting
Do you have experience in a certain field and want to participate in improving life in Beaconsfield? The Planning Advisory Committee (PAC) and the Culture and Leisure Advisory Committee (CLAC) are both recruiting! The role of the PAC is to analyze and submit recommendations to City Council on topics related to zoning regulations. While the Committee is a consultative rather than a decision-making body, it plays a key role in the planning, development and administration of land within our municipality. PAC members are appointed for two years, with possibility of renewal. Strong assets considered for this role would be past involvement in urban planning type construction initiatives, basic architectural literacy, experience in building design or other comparable experience. If you are interested in participating, send a letter outlining your interest and qualifications to David Newell, PAC Chair and District 4 Councillor at david.newell@beaconsfield.ca. The CLAC mandate is to study and make recommendations to Council on matters relating to activities, events and projects of the Culture and Leisure Department. If you would like to be part of this group, send your CV and brief note describing reasons why you would like to contribute to Councillor Dominique Godin, Chair of the committee, at dominique.godin@beaconsfield.ca by March 30, 2023
Accessibility for disabled: The Action Plan for Persons with Disabilities demonstrates the City of Beaconsfield’s commitment to taking concrete measures to promote the inclusion, integration, and full participation of everyone on its territory. In this regard, the City has undertaken to carry out an ongoing analysis of current and potential obstacles to the integration of individuals with disabilities, regardless of gender, age, type of obstacle or functional limitation. Read more: https://www.beaconsfield.ca/images/2023/accessibility_2022_EN.pdf
• Dollard-Des-Ormeaux Kidnapping in DDOThe victim of an apparent kidnapping on the West Island managed to escape his captors after being stabbed.
Montreal police responded to a 911 call some time after the supper hour just outside the Starbucks on Sources and de Salaberry in DDO. They questioned witnesses at the scene who reported that there were two suspect vehicles. The victim had been taken into one of them.
Police tracked down the victim to Ville Saint Laurent.
The man escaped, but was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
Police arrested a 25-year-old man, but are still searching for the second vehicle and the other suspects.
Hazardous waste collection: Collection of HHW, electronic waste, Styrofoam, etc. takes place Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30, 2023, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in P3 parking lot of the Civic Centre, Lake Road entrance. You can drop off the following: household hazardous waste (paint, thinner, batteries, pesticides), obsolete electronic devices (visit www.recyclemyelectronics.ca/qc/what-can-i-recycle for a complete list of accepted electronics) Styrofoam or plastic; confidential documents for shredding (maximum of three boxes per address)
Camp de jour DDO is hiring!Do you love working with children? Camp de jour DDO is currently looking for animators and shadows for special needs kids for its various camp locations in the City. The camps will take place in the City’s various chalets. They are looking for candidates who are responsible, organized, bilingual, compassionate, strong leaders, and love working with children. If that’s you, send your CV to info@campdejourddo.com Salaries start at $15/hour for animators. Candidates must be at least 16 years old before June 2023. Candidates must be available full-time for the duration of the contract, from June 26 to August 18. Learn more at http://www.campdejourddo.com/home.html
• Dorval Cabaret Night By Diogo RamosA cabaret night is being presented on Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m. at the Cultural Centre Cabaret (1401 Lakeshore) in collaboration with the Conseil des arts de Montréal en tournée. Tickets are $20. Brazilian-born Montréaler Diogo Ramos presents his new concert, Électro-Samba-Funk. After successfully touring Canada, South America, and Europe in 2019, with his album Samba sans frontières, the singer-songwriter now presents Électro-Samba-Funk, a vibrant mix of samba-funk fused with electro-hip-hop, interweaving Portuguese, French, and Spanish lyrics that make you want to dance and breathe in the essence of the beach.
• Pierrefonds-RoxboroEntertainment at the Cultural Centre
La Léa en tournée : Derivas comes to the Pierrefonds Cultural Centre, 13850 Boulevard Gouin O., on Saturday, March 18. Free with ticket, LA LÉA delivers a new show that incorporates elements of new Flamenco, jazz, bossa nova and Catalan rumba. Derivas evokes feelings of displacement, social drifting and existentialism, as well as the experience of reaching out to others and making connections wherever possible. Accompanied by her band, Franco-Catalan singer-songwriter Léa Touzé invites us to wander into the unknown and collect treasures unearthed along the way. Derivas is at once a migrant’s diary, an immersive voyage and a poetic journey. Booking online at https://pier-rox.tuxedobillet.com/
Film at the Library: Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération is being screened for free on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Pierrefonds Library 13555, boulevard de Pierrefonds. Sébastien is forced to spend his summer in the mountains with his grandmother and aunt. However, this is not the time for holidays and rest. He must take care of certain tasks, including helping out at the sheepfold which does not please him. During this period, Sébastien meets Belle, a huge dog who is unfortunately a victim of abuse by her owner. To avoid this situation and save his new friend, Sébastien will embark on the craziest adventure of his life.
• Pointe ClaireKitchen Cone: The Kitchen Cone makes it easy to collect food scraps in the kitchen so that you can join in the organic waste collection year-round. Put the base on a flat surface. Set the cone on the base and press down to fasten the two parts together. You can put the cone on a counter or in a cupboard. You can also mount it on the inside of a door (hanging bracket and screws are included). The cone is available for free at the multiservice counter at City Hall, 451 Saint-Jean Boulevard. MULTI Card is required.
• Kirkland Library VIP ServiceNo time to choose a good book? Let the library team choose for you… and it’s in the bag! Fill out the online form to let them know the types of books you most enjoy reading. They will make a selection of books accordingly and have them ready for pick-up in no time! A library employee will subsequently contact you to arrange an appointment for pick-up. Visit https://biblioweb.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/iguana/www.main.cls?surl=services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.