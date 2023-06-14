Around Towns - West Island

• Beaconsfield Upcoming construction
The road construction season is underway. Work scheduled for this period will doubtlessly cause temporary inconveniences and so the city is urging all pedestrians, cyclists and motorists to take precautions around work sites. Drivers should be careful when approaching work on or near the road. The signs and protective barriers installed at these sites aim to protect workers and to facilitate traffic flow. For information visit https://mcusercontent.com/8da0721148ee682f99e6eb03c/files/b565e730-23a2-f5b0-aafa-868d56f2d2e5/Plan_Travaux_2023_Format_Standart.pdf
Public Works closureOn Wednesday June 28, it will not be possible to access the Public Works offices and yard as of 11:30 am. “We look forward to welcoming you back the following day, Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 a.m.”
Positive Vibrations
On Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m., discover the power of sound and relax deeply with a sound meditation session led by Andrea Courey. At the Library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd., in English
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux DDO Library wins another award
The City of Dollard des Ormeaux Library recently announced that it was awarded third prize in the Francophone category for the 2022 TD Summer Reading Club. That’s third among all participating libraries.
It is the biggest reading club of its kind in Canada. Any library across the country can run the program with a goal toward inspiring kids to read more. And the program has been a success; according to their website, they have tallied, so far, 831,546 participants in more than 45,000 programs that were delivered by 2,050 library branches across the country.
PoolsThe city’s outdoor pools will host an Open Doors weekend June 17-18! Take advantage of free swimming to familiarize yourself with each pool. Several outdoor pools operate during the summer as non-profit organizations operated by volunteers. Conditions, access, rates and schedules may vary from one pool to another: Elm Park 514 620-9747 http://tng.elmparkpool.com; Fairview 514 952-4438; fairviewpool.com/Accueil.aspx; Glenmore 514 684-3143 www.glenmorepool.com; Westminster 514 620-1677 www.westminsterpool.com; Westpark 514 685-3247
Splash pads openingThe Lake Road, Sunnybrooke and Westminster Parks splash pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can now borrow an aquatic wheelchair! Please contact the park attendant.
• Dorval Forest fire remindersQuebec is currently seeing province-wide forest fires. The City of Dorval would therefore like to remind residents, according to the by-law concerning nuisances, that it is forbidden to burn leaves or rubbish outdoor. In addition, it is forbidden to use a barbecue or light a fire on public property without the authorization of the City. Residents who do not follow guidelines face fines. View the regulations at http://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/medias/files/en/by_laws/Reglement_RCM_20_2007_Nuisances_eng.pdf
• Kirkland Kirkland in BloomCalling all Gardening Enthusiasts! The Municipal Council invites homeowners to enter the ever-popular and 8th Edition of Kirkland in Bloom Contest to celebrate the beauty of the Kirkland territory and highlight collective efforts to beautify the town. The Kirkland in Bloom contest is open to all homeowners who take pride in the embellishment of their front yard through landscaping and aims to recognize their efforts. To enter the contest, complete the online registration form. Registration is open until July 15, 2023, after which date, a professional photographer will take pictures of the participating properties from July 16 to 23. Only front yard landscape arrangements will be photographed. Participating properties will be evaluated at the end of July by the Town’s horticultural team and winners will be announced at the end of the summer. Four special prizes will also be awarded by popular vote from amongst participating properties preselected by the Kirkland in Bloom organizing committee. Each participant will receive a certificate and a participation prize as well as an 8’’ x 10’’ picture of their property. In addition, winners will receive a trophy specially designed for this year’s edition, a plaque with a laminate of their property and a surprise gift. This summer, bring colour to your neighbourhood!
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor’s ReportIn compliance with section 144.7 of the Charter of the city of Montreal, Borough Mayor Dimitrios (Jim) Beis tabled his report of the financial situation of Pierrefonds-Roxboro for 2022. The 2022 budget forecast planned expenditures of $34,977,100. As of December 31, 2022, actual expenditures amounted to $34,624,678, compared to the amended budget of $36,268,281. “The positive variation can be explained by a rigorous control of expenditures.” Actual revenues totalled $1,135,112, compared to budget estimates of $1,417,500, “mainly due to services that became free in 2022.” The Borough showed an unreserved accumulated surplus of $10,323,085, as of December 31, 2022.
A total of $5,970,000 was invested as part of the ten-year 2022-2031 capital expenditure program. This amount was allocated for: Road rehabilitation and paving of streets; maintenance of municipal buildings and equipment to bring them up to standard; implementation of various development works in parks. Additional works in the order of $10,473,000, funded entirely by the city of Montreal, were undertaken in the borough to improve water, sewer and drainage networks as well as for road reconstruction. The 2023 budget is $36,190,900 and the borough is expecting a balanced budget for 2023. (This financial information will be endorsed by City Council and Agglomeration Council in mid-June.)
• Pointe-Claire Planning program review
Participants in the next citizen collaborative workshop are invited to take a look at the infosheet that will form the basis of the workshop discussions. The fact sheet on mobility and transport is currently online on the “Pointe-Claire, it’s who we are” platform at https://itswhoweare.pointe-claire.ca/ The event will be held by reservation on Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. at Baie-de-Valois Nautical Centre at 90 Lakeshore Road.
This third workshop will focus on the theme of Mobility Matters. Mobility refers to individuals and the various means of transport. “This is an opportunity to discuss your vision of the future of the City of Pointe-Claire.” Note: there are a limited number of spaces. This activity is reserved for citizens of Pointe-Claire. Upon your arrival, you will be asked for proof of residency. We ask the participants to arrive at 6:45 p.m. so they may be properly seated for the start of the workshop at 7 p.m. Valid proof of residency: Driver’s licence, MULTI Card, Municipal tax or utility bills. Baie-de-Valois Nautical Centre has a parking space for cars and bikes. The number of places for motor vehicles is limited. “If you have special needs to participate in the workshop, please let us know by email or phone. We will assess the situation with you to find a solution.” For information call 514-630-1200. To participate, reserve your spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/billets-revision-du-plan-durbanisme-review-of-the-urban-planning-program-646511803207?aff=oddtdtcreator.
• Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Gas ConnectionThe City wishes to inform residents that Energir will carry out gas connection work on Anciens-Combattants Boulevard starting Monday, June 12, for approximately 7 days. The work will be done as part of the Square Bellevue real estate project. Period of work: From Monday, June 12, for approximately 7 days (approximate end date: Tuesday, June 20). To minimize the impact on road users, the work will be carried out outside rush hour, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on Anciens-Combattants between Sainte-Anne Street and the entrance of the new clinic. Obstacles: Complete closure of Anciens-Combattants Boulevard southbound, between Sainte-Anne and the clinic entrance. A bypass road will be in place for the duration of the work. There will also be a partial closure of the intersection at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Sainte-Anne Street, with intermittent traffic. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to pay particular attention to the signage that will be in place.
