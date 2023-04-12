Around towns - West Island

• Beaconsfield Commissioner of Oaths
Did you know that the city offers a Commissioner of Oaths service to citizens?
This is for official documents such as an affidavit, a general affidavit, authorization to travel with a minor child, a birth certificate etc. Because of their status, many people can administer an oath including a Mayor and Councillors, City clerk or secretary-treasurer of a municipality. Each person wishing to make a solemn declaration on a document must come to City Hall in person with the completed but not signed form. A commissioner of oaths may then administer the oath, subject to certain restrictions below. The declarant must, however, present a recognized piece of identification with photo. There is a maximum of fee of $5 for each of according to the bylaw on tariffs in force. A Commissioner of Oaths cannot certify documents or attest that a copy of a document is in accordance to the original and they are not required to verify the accuracy of a statement sworn under oath. In fact, it is the person making the oath that’s responsible for the content of the resulting document.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Many people think about it, some even dream about it. But where to begin?Well, at the Library. On Wednesday, April 12, the Quebec Federation of Camping and Caravanning is holding a bilingual conference offering expert advice on the purchase of a recreational vehicle.
From making the choice of RV to how to become a responsible owner, the journey begins here. Registration on Eventbrite.ca
• Dorval Environmental Drop-Off and Document ShreddingOn Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Ballantyne Park, (520 Bouchard Boulevard), the city of Dorval is offering an environmental drop-off to collect household hazardous waste (HHW), information and communications technologies (ICT) waste, and polystyrene articles (plastic number 6). Through this drop-off, the city can, in a safe and responsible way, dispose of waste materials, which take up increasingly more space in landfill sites. A document shredding service will also be offered to citizens. Dorval residents will be able to drop off any ICT waste (computers, screens, printers, televisions, radios, cellphones, etc.), HHW (paint, oils, antifreeze, aerosols, etc.), and polystyrene items (in the form of foam or hard plastic, coloured or transparent). Only domestic waste will be accepted at the drop-off. Waste from industries, businesses, and institutions will be refused. Proof of residency will be required. Consult the complete list of accepted items: at https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/en/services/various-waste-pickups/hazardous-household-waste-pickup-hhw and https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/en/services/various-waste-pickups/information-and-communications-technologies-ict-waste-pickup For more information, call 514 633-4046.
Fallen Branch PickupThe city is inviting its residents with fallen branches on their property to gather them and place them by the street, with the bigger end towards the street. Trucks will pass by to shred them or pick them up, depending on quantity. Unfortunately, because so many incidents of the sort occurred throughout the municipality, the city says it cannot guarantee when they will be collected but assured that teams are working as fast as possible.
• Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Community Garage SaleThe next community garage sales will be held on May 6 and August 19, 2023. For May 6 registration begins Wednesday April 12. Citizens have until Monday, May 1 to register for this community garage sale. All citizens are invited to hold their garage sale at home without having to obtain a permit, but it is mandatory to register. The activity is free and will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Registration is free and mandatory via the https://sainte-anne-de-bellevue.appvoila.com/en/ at https://sainte-anne-de-bellevue.appvoila.com/en/. The registration must be done at least 5 days before the sale.
Important: You must complete the transaction (PASS TO CASH) even if it is a free activity.
Once again this year, the city will be offering table rentals and delivery to your home and in the Harpell Center parking lot. As some residents live in apartments and have limited space on their property to participate in the Community Garage Sale, tables will be set up in the Centre Harpell parking lot for their use. Reservations are required. At home, tables will be delivered the day before the event between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and picked up the following Monday. Maximum of two tables per address. Reservations are also required.
For assistance call 514-457-1605 mailto: loisirs@sadb.qc.ca.
Maps of participating addresses will be available a few days before the sale.
