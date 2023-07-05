• Beaconsfield
Mulching: The city wants you to be a little lazier the next time you mow your lawn. Grass mulching is a simple and effective way to return organic matter to the soil and act for the climate. It’s simple to do: leave grass clippings on your lawn after mowing. Here are just a few benefits: produces a natural fertilizer on your lawn; preserves soil moisture, reducing the frequency (or even need) for watering; increases your lawn’s resistance to drought and disease; reduces greenhouse gases associated with landfilling or transportation, and thus your ecological footprint. For more info visit https://www.recyc-quebec.gouv.qc.ca/citoyens/matieres-organiques/herbicyclage
Beaconsfield asks residents’ input in park revitalization: The City of Beaconsfield is calling on residents to take part in the decision making on the designs for the upcoming revitalization of Centennial Park.
The city says it will organize a panel made up of professionals in the fields of architecture and landscape architecture, municipal representatives in the fields of culture and urban planning, and residents who are frequent users of community and cultural spaces.
Beaconsfield already has a combined $3.1 million in federal and provincial government grants. But the project, which will integrate the Lord Reading marina into the park, and will comprise, as well, of a multi-use centre that will include the library, will need more money.
The panel that the city is putting together will mull over proposed designs for the project, with a decision to be announced in the spring of 2024 (construction would most likely start the following year). But it will also then need to put forward a borrowing bylaw.
The project should cost an estimated $20 million, which will necessitate dipping into the $57.7 million budget, plus more government grants, and possibly funding from the community. And if that should mean naming at least part of the facility after a backer, Mayor Georges Bourelle said that’s a decision that would be brought to Beaconsfield residents. The borrowing bylaw would also be up to residents, the Mayor said. Making that decision might necessitate a referendum on the subject. Council MeetingsYour Municipal Council hold meetings on a monthly basis, they are public and take place at City Hall at 303 Beaconsfield Boulevard. The agenda is available for consultation from the Friday preceding the meeting. You can also sign up for a mailing list to receive an email notice of each meeting, as well as other important notices. The City of Beaconsfield invites residents to submit questions to Council by completing a form ideally before noon on the day of the meeting. “The individuals present at the meeting will be able to ask their questions, wearing a mask and without touching the microphone. Please note that the question period is 30 minutes long and questions will be answered within the allotted time.” If you cannot attend the meeting, watch the webcast live or on demand at your convenience. New in 2023 is closed captioning of meetings. Simply click on the CC (closed captioning) label in the lower right corner of the image. For information and to submit a question visit https://www.beaconsfield.ca/en/our-city/council-meetings-and-documents and https://www.beaconsfield.ca/en/questions-for-the-current-council-meeting
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux
Library Report: The Dollard-des-Ormeaux Public Library team is proud to present its 2022 Annual Report. This report presents the various achievements, activities and events that took place during the year, as well as performance statistics. The goal is to showcase the richness the library has to offer. To view the digital version visit https://webopac.ddo.qc.ca/iguana/uploads/file/annual_report_2022.pdf
In DDO, there is a wide range of businesses and services ready to offer you the best quality. By buying local, you’ll help to keep a variety of businesses close to you and be improving your quality of life. You can enjoy restaurants of all kinds, retail, personal care, and professional services, just to name a few categories. “We want to make it easy for you to discover the different options available within walking distance of your home” says the city. “Which is why we have created this directory and invite our local businesses to participate and take advantage of this tool to promote their business.
Take advantage of this tool and buy local!” https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/local-business-directory/
• Dorval
Travel exhibit: Until September 3 take a look at Travel Tracks: 20 Years Of Wondrous Journeys — An Odyssey In Augmented Reality at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre, 1401 Lakeshore.
The Free exhibition by Ugo Monticone offers a world tour of 22 printed works, each incorporating an augmented reality animation and representing a journey to a different country, inspired by author Ugo Monticone’s book of the same title, which covers his 20 years of writing around the world. The exhibition combines visual art, digital art, literature, music, film, and travel. “The intention is to immerse visitors in different countries so that they integrate the experience into their own memories as journeys they have experienced themselves.” Artist Isabelle Gagnée (MissPixels), a pioneer of mobile art in Canada, has created an augmented reality animation for each country that combines archival material from the author with original illustrated material that echoes the stories in the book.
Huddles: The city wants to hear your thoughts about the aquatic programs offered over the summer months and, at the same time, receive valuable information about aquatic events and activities.
Community huddles take place July 6, and August 8, 9 and 10: July 6 at 11 a.m., at the Surrey Aquatic Centre, and August 8 at Ballantyne, August 9 at Walters and August 10 at the Surrey Centre. This will be your opportunity to provide feedback as well as suggestions for next summer.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Approaching Canines: Do you love dogs? Would you like to learn how to better interact with them? If so, there is a free activity for ages 6 to 12 to learn how to safely initiate contact with a dog and how to better understand its ways of communicating with humans. This precious advice from Mireille Chapleau, canine behavioural coach is presented in French this Saturday, July 8 from 10:30 am to 11:30 by Animation Clin d’œil at the Pierrefonds Library, 13555 Pierrefonds Boulevard. Use the link below to register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfYRZRV98km4ykQYAaKkBQEFLGk0AOAKIkHN7h_x1ssSy6HCg/viewform?pli=1
Go Fish: Did you know that you can fish in some of Montreal’s nature parks? Here is a great activity to do with your family that will allow you to learn more about the fish species in our waterways and to adopt good fishing practices and techniques. The activity, in partnership with GUEPE, is in French and aimed at beginners and is free. On Saturday, July 8, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques, 20099 Gouin Ouest.
• Kirkland
Mini Olympics: The city cancelled last weekend’s this Mini-Olympics event due to the high level of air pollution and smog affecting the area. “With more than 175 children registered for this year’s event, it was felt that holding indoor activities only, would simply not provide participants with the quality experience Mini-Olympians are accustomed to.” Due to this unfortunate situation, the city decided to reschedule Kirkland’s 2023 Mini-Olympics for the weekend of September 22 to 24. The new event will start with a bang the evening of Friday, September 22 with Mini-O’s Opening Ceremony followed by Kirkland Day’s rescheduled fireworks. Should the rescheduled dates not be convenient for you and you would rather opt out of this year’s event, simply advise by email at loisirs@ville.kirkland.qc.ca to obtain the full refund of registration fees. Additional information on the rescheduled event will be provided at a later date, at which time you can choose to transfer your registration to the new dates or still decide to opt out and obtain a full refund.
• Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
Outdoor Play: Throughout the summer, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue’s Leisure Department will organize family recreational and cultural events in its various parks. A wide range of free activities will be available every Thursday from July 6 to August 10, for big and small. July 6 – Inauguration of Robillard Park: Circus Themed; July 13 — Lecteurs en herbe: Awareness Program for Reading and the Environment; July 20 — Outdoor Family Movie Screening: Super Mario Bros. The Movie; July 27 — BBQ, Water Games and Fire Truck; August 3 – Theatre Experience With Tortue Berlue: August 10 – Outdoor Art Workshop.
Please note that some activities require online registration. For locations and details visit: https://www.ville.sainte-anne-de-bellevue.qc.ca/en/411/outdoor-play-thursday
Skating Disco Evening: Groove! After the success of last year’s event, the Skating Disco Evening is back for its second edition!
Groove to the sound of 70s and 80s music on your roller skates. A DJ will be on site for this retro evening. Free four-wheel skate rentals will be available on site for residents (proof of residency required). For non-residents wishing to borrow skates, a $10 fee will be charged. Number of pairs limited. You can always bring your own skates if you have any. Protective gear is strongly recommended (helmets, knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards, etc.). Free popcorn and non alcoholic beverages will be available throughout the evening. At Parc Aumais. Saturday July 8 from 7 p.m. — 10 p.m. “Come and restore roller skating to its former glory for one night only!”
