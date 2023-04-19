Around towns - West Island

• Beaconsfield Recovery mode
While the ice storm emergency may have passed, the city is reminding residents that its recovery mode may last for a few months despite the addition of additional crews and subcontractors. City crews are working on chipping branches, cleaning up public spaces, and pruning and cutting down damaged trees. Public tree planting will be evaluated at a later date as some regular maintenance activities may be delayed. If your trees have sustained significant damage due to the ice storm and need to be cut down, you can apply for a permit online, in-person or by phone during regular City Hall opening hours. Normal applicable permit fee is not required. To apply, visit https://www.beaconsfield.ca/en/request-to-fell-a-tree or call 514 428-4430
CollectionBulky Items Collection for the sector South of Highway 20 begins next week, Wednesday, April 26 as of 7 a.m. and runs until November. Bulky items (Max. 1 cubic metre) must be placed at the curb after 9 p.m. the night before or before 7 a.m. on the day of collection, and the city is warning residents that notices will be issued to those who contravene this directive. For details visit https://www.beaconsfield.ca/en/construction-waste/ View the schedule at https://www.beaconsfield.ca/images/stories/pdf/2023/calendrier_SUD-NORD_2023.pdf
ShreddingDo you have personal documents like old tax returns, invoices or bank documents that you wish to dispose of safely? Take advantage of the city’s free confidential document shredding service on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Public Works parking lot at 300 Beaurepaire. Proof of residency is required and there is a limit of two boxes per address. Arrive early as the city says that the service may end before the end of the preset hours if the maximum capacity of the truck is reached.
ClosuresDue to a swim meet, the Recreation Center pool and gymnasium will be closed on Sunday, April 23, and the arena will be closed until April 30 inclusively for regularly scheduled maintenance.
TreesThe City is taking part in the Ensemble on Verdit residential greening campaign. With the expertise of non-profit organization GRAME, Beaconsfield is making the purchasing and planting process easier than ever by offering a competitively priced turnkey service which includes a tree of your choice among the species available, delivery and planting with mulch and nutrients, tips for taking care of your tree and a one-year warranty. For more information, visit https://www.beaconsfield.ca/en/ensemble-on-verdit
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux World Music
- In the wake of her first EP, Mexican-Quebec artisy Noé offers a colourful show imbued in Latin rhythms for a fiery and festive encounter featuring music, poetry and dance in quartet form. Registration is on Eventbrite at https://webopac.ddo.qc.ca/iguana/www.main.cls?surl=Accueil&p=&v=&language=eng#
Chess
- Come get your game on at the Library on Wednesday, April 26 and May 17 at 6:30 pm. Family Chess Night for 6-year-olds and up is an opportunity to discover chess with Claude Demers from the Chess & Math Association. Players of all levels are welcome for the bilingual activity. Parents must remain in the library. Register at https://webopac.ddo.qc.ca/iguana/www.main.cls?surl=Accueil&p=&v=&language=eng#
• Dorval Extra wasteThe city is advising residents that while the lack of electricity has generated a lot of household waste, they can take their extra waste to the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre (1945 avenue Parkfield) and the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre (1335 chemin du Bord-du-Lac—Lakeshore). Roll-out brown bins will be available to put your household waste in until the regular collection on Thursday. In the meantime, citizens are asked not to place trash outside their property in order to avoid attracting wild animals.
Public consultationsWith the aim of building a strong foundation for the Dorval of tomorrow and modernizing the City’s vision regarding its future in general, the municipality is inviting its citizens to speak out on various issues and challenges in terms of community, culture, sports, economy, and more. The public consultation meetings allow residents to comment on the major orientations that will guide the municipality and its strategic plan for the next decade. On Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m., at the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre (1945 Parkfield Avenue) and Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m., at the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre (1335 Lakeshore). Not that the presentation and topics covered will be the same for both consultations.
• Kirkland SurveyKirkland wants to know what you think about their snow removal service. From April 7 to 28, residents are asked to complete a short Satisfaction Survey to help the city improve snow removal on streets and sidewalks. You can have a chance to win one of three certificates of a respective value of $100, $75 and $50, applicable for municipal programs such as Recreation and Library Programs, Tree Planting Incentive Programs and more. Visit https://www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/snow-removal-satisfaction-survey
• Pierrefonds-RoxboroSalon VISEZ DROIT in collaboration with the Barreau de Montréal, is a series of lectures to inform the public of their rights and obligations, clearly explain legal information to make the justice system more accessible and less intimidating. Next session is Thursday, April 20 at noon in French. For information visit montreal.ca/pierrefonds-roxboro
• Pointe-Claire FundraiserThe Low Vision Self-help Association is holding a Spring Fundraising Concert featuring local chamber choir Octet Plus on Saturday, April 29 at the Church of Saint-John the Baptist, 233 Ste. Claire Ave. Classical, gospel, Broadway and popular songs will be performed. It includes a freewill offering as well as refreshments. Association president John Ohberg says the fundraiser helps meeting their annual budget “and it’s an opportunity to invite friends and neighbours to a social event that will help to get us known in a broader part of the community. It’s also a chance to pass on information to someone who may be having vision problems.” The association is a group of people with varying degrees of visual impairment who meet every second Wednesday from September to May to promote self-sufficiency and continued participation in society. For information visit www.lowvisionselfhelpassociation.weebly.com
Boat launchThe City is reminding boaters that a permit is required between June 1 and September 15 to use the boat launch and park a vehicle with a boat trailer in the parking lot at Alexandre-Bourgeau Park. A limited number of permits are available. Pointe-Claire residents have first priority to purchase a permit starting Tuesday, April 11 at a cost of $23. A second permit for the same address may be obtained after May 25 for $46. For non-residents, permits will be available starting Tuesday, April 25, on a first-come, first-served basis, at a cost of $145. All permit applications must be completed online. A proof of residence with photo and the registration for the trailer used to pull the boat will be required when applying. The boat launch and parking lot at Alexandre-Bourgeau Park may not be accessible on June 24 and July 1 (or in case of rain, on June 25 and July 2). For more information contact Inspection – Public Security at 514-630-1234 or email isp_permis@pointe-claire.ca
• Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue City birdWhat should be Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue’s emblematic bird? Last spring, the City was certified as a “Bird Friendly City” by Nature Canada and as part of this commitment, must select a bird species to represent it. To do so, citizens are encouraged to complete a questionnaire. Over the next few weeks, different species will be presented by a local committee of bird experts and residents will be asked to select their favourite. At the end of the process, the committee will meet to compile the results and select Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue’s official bird. Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc2cBG520ZCtF4xOi1KWqvJr6MPm5_NheoOzt1f1qytMO44mw/viewform
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.