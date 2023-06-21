• Beaconsfield IC3
The city is pleased to announce that a new registration platform for culture and leisure activities will be available for the summer registration period. Registration for both the leisure programs and activities and conferences offered by the library will now be done in the same place. IC3 will allow you to register for the activities that interest you, and to group the members of your family under one account.
The use of the new platform means that each user must create a new account. If you wish to register yourself or a family member for an activity, you must create your new account and validate it at least 48 hours before the start of the registration period. Make sure that all your family members are registered on this account. “The detailed procedure is available at any time on our website to help you create your account. Visit https://beaconsfieldenligne.ca/IC3Prod/#/U2010 to access the registration platform. The registration period for summer activities begins on Tuesday, June 20 at 8 a.m.”
Revitalization of Centennial Park and MarinaCentennial Park needs your help! The city is looking for community-minded, creative, and dedicated individuals to take part in a jury that will be responsible for evaluating the designs for Centennial Park.
The jury will be composed of professionals in the fields of architecture and landscape architecture, municipal representatives in the fields of culture and urban planning, and a resident who is a frequent user of community and cultural spaces. Residents interested in joining the jury are invited to send their resumé with a letter explaining their motivation to imagine@beaconsfield.ca no later than June 28. For more information visit https://mcusercontent.com/8da0721148ee682f99e6eb03c/files/96debd65-ec7e-93ba-8d31-8d572eaa07db/EN_applications.pdf
On Tuesday, June 27 celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day by discovering Italian Culture at the library, (303 Beaconsfield Blvd.) Storytime In Italian: Come join a special storytime in Italian, with songs and rhymes included. At 10:30 a.m., in Italian, for the whole family. Venetian Mask workshop: Create your very own Venetian mask, at 1 p.m., bilingual, ages 4 to 12. Italian card games: at 4 p.m. this bilingual event will teach the whole family how to win at Italian card games scopa, briscola and tressette. Registration required on IC3.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Fête nationaleCelebrate your Québécois pride and enjoy the festivities on Friday, June 23, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Civic Centre (Rain date: June 24). Free family activities for all such as inflatable games, airbrush tattoos, sports, photobooth, mini farm and many others, with fireworks at 10 p.m. “Funding graciously provided by the Gouvernement du Québec and the Mouvement national des Québécoises et Québécois.”
Link to Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/MT2UmlZQ
Canada DayCome celebrate the country and participate in the various free family activities with inflatable games, giant games and sports. The Old Soul band, Missy & the Mother Truckers and Tone 11 will be performing. Saturday, July 1, 5 to 11 p.m. at the Civic Centre. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Rain date: July 2
This project is funded [in part] by the Government of Canada. Link to facebook event: https://fb.me/e/1gGxfyijt
• Dorval Québec Spectaculaire!An outdoor photo exhibit runs until August 27 at the Peace Park Arboretum (1335 Lakeshore).
Aerial photographer of Innu origin Yves Tremblay has received numerous international awards for the quality of his work, roaming the skies of Quebec for 20 years. Through his aerial images, he shares the immensity and beauty of Quebec’s territory. It’s an exhibition presenting our natural heritage thanks to the collaboration of the Assembly of First Nations.
• Kirkland RegistryThe Town of Kirkland is looking at setting up a registry to identify the vulnerable persons living on its territory. This initiative will allow the city to intervene quickly with these citizens during emergency situations (i.e. heat waves, prolonged power outages, snow or ice storms, etc.). The registry applies to people in loss of autonomy; living with a disability (auditory, visual, motor, sensory or intellectual); with a cognitive impairment; with pervasive developmental disorders; with mental health disorders. If you or a family member meet one of these criteria sign up for the Vulnerable Person Registry by filling out registration form: https://www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/culture-and-recreation/http---www-ville-kirkland-qc-ca-culture-et-loisirs-ressources-accessibles-aux-personnes-handicapees/vulnerable-person-registry#
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Greening gestureJust recently, a tree planting took place at the corner of Richmond on the grounds of the Pierrefonds Community High School, in front of Borough Hall. “This newly added canopy will create an oasis of freshness for our community and those who attend the school. This gesture represents a first tangible step in the implementation of the Connexion Project, which will redefine the future development of the central sector of Pierrefonds-Roxboro (Îlot Saint-Jean) and its greening, according to best practices in sustainable land use planning.” In the long term, the Connexion Project development guide will certainly contribute in distinguishing Pierrefonds-Roxboro as a living environment in the years to come, by creating a unique, unifying, dynamic destination on a human scale.
Summer partyKids and teens are invited to celebrate the beginning of summer holidays during this exciting morning at the Pierrefonds Library on Friday, June 23, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Children five and older will be able to burn off some energy to the rhythm of African dance during a workshop led by Henriette Gbou followed by a creative activity on the summer theme. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepcyPbgL23W5LsThkK3NXOOOgTt3dkldKprrPDGQWv561LFw/viewform
• Pointe-Claire Quebec National Holiday and Canada DayThe city of Pointe-Claire is inviting the public to come together and celebrate Quebec’s National Holiday and Canada Day, on Saturdays, June 24 and July 1. Alexandre-Bourgeau Park will be at the heart of the festivities, with some activities also taking place in the streets of Pointe-Claire Village. It’ll be an opportunity for everyone to have fun with family, friends, and neighbours. The program is intended for people of all ages. A wide range of entertaining and imaginative activities await young and young at heart to celebrate.
Quebec’s National Holiday: June 24, from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Come out at 2 p.m. to take advantage of the various activities organized: inflatable games, professional face painting, art in the park with Stewart Hall, reading tent with the Pointe-Claire Library, and more will be available! The park will be enlivened by a circus performance, followed by a magician show, and then a musical performance by L’Arsenal.
The celebrations will end with fireworks on the Lake Saint-Louis barge and church bells from Saint-Joachim Church. In case of rain, the event will be postponed to Sunday, June 25.
Canada Day: July 1, from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Starting at 2 p.m., there will be DJ music and live entertainment, inflatable games, professional face painting, caricatures, an outdoor photo booth and even more! Make sure you don’t miss out on the circus duo, the percussion show or the opportunity to visit the slime kiosk! Between 5 and 6 p.m., city councillors will welcome residents for discussion. They will listen to ideas and answer questions. Fireworks will be launched from a barge on Lake Saint-Louis to end the day. Consult the entire program on the website. In case of rain, the event will be postponed to Sunday, July 2.
The city’s Green challenge is renewed for both events, on Québec National Holiday people are invited to take active transportation or public transport. The first 100 people to show proof that they took these modes of transportation will be entered in a prize draw. Present yourself at the information kiosk to have the chance to win. On Canada Day, residents are invited to bring their own reusable meal items. The first 100 people to show their reusable meal items (cutlery, plates, cups, etc.) will be entered in a prize draw. Present yourself at the information kiosk to have the chance to win.
