Around Towns - West Island

• BEACONSFIELD Sewer Backups
The city is offering residents tips to avoid sewer backups.
“Do not wash down fats, oils and grease into your sink! When these liquids are washed down the sink or toilet, they solidify and stick to the inside of your plumbing or to city sewer pipes.”
What can you do to help prevent sewer backups?
NEVER pour fats, oils or grease down sink drains or toilets. DO NOT use hot water or chemicals to flush grease down the drain, install or use a food grinder in your kitchen sink.
ALWAYS place strainers into sink drains to catch food scraps. Let grease cool and harden, then scrape it from trays, plates, pots and pans, and grills, and then put the scraps into your bin for food residue collection.
Pour liquid cooking oil or any liquid food waste into a biodegradable container (such as a milk carton) and place it into your bin for food residue collection. Absorb all liquid fats, oils, or grease with paper towels and place the soiled paper towels into your bin for food residue collection.
March BreakSpecial activities for March Break at the Recreation Centre, 1974 City Lane. The Recreation Centre is upping their game this March Break offering super fun new games in addition to their regular activities!
Gaga Ball, February 28 and March 7. For ages 6 to 8: 10:30 — 11:45 a.m. and for ages 9 to 12: 1 to 2:15 p.m.
Family Dodgeball, March 2 and March 9. Ages 8+: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Strike a Light, March 4. For ages 6 to 8: 1 to 2:30 p.m. and for ages 9 to 12: 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.
Megaball, March 4. For ages 6 to 8: 1 to 2:30 p.m. and for ages 9 to 12: 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.
Visit online registration platform at https://www.beaconsfieldenligne.ca/LudikIC2Prod_EnLigne/Pages/Anonyme/Recherche/Page.fr.aspx?m=1
• DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX Black History MonthThe NFB Cineclub offers screening of films at the Library’s Discovery Center and online.
Monday, February 20. Check the city website and social media networks to find out what’s showing. Registration on Eventbrite.ca through the library’s website at
- https://webopac.ddo.qc.ca/iguana/www.main.cls?surl=Accueil&p=&v=&language=eng#
• PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO BIODIVERSITY
While The 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) on biological diversity took place in Montreal from December 7 to 19, the borough took the opportunity to highlight its actions in terms of protecting biodiversity on its territory.
Borough horticulture and arboriculture experts planted a number of native trees and shrubs of various species, creating naturalized areas in Cyrill-W.-McDonald, Brook and Yuile parks in the fall of 2021.
In Cyrill-W.-McDonald Park 37 native trees were planted, including Sugar Maples and Serviceberry trees,
Bitternut hickories, Black walnuts, White pines, Cherry, Bur and 4 Red oaks, and Hemlocks.
“In Brook Park the same species were planted to densify and diversify the wooded area near the dog park, and in Yuile Park, the borough naturalized a green space with native shrubs. In local parks, the borough eliminated some annuals and replaced them with hardy perennials and shrubs that are useful for insects. Echinaceas, grasses, physocarps and daylilies are among those planted, as they require minimal watering and maintenance. No mowing is done in these areas to allow biodiversity to take hold.”
The borough also participated in a research project conducted by Université Laval in collaboration with the Institut de recherche en biologie végétale de l’Université de Montréal in 2021 and 2022. This study was carried out in fenced-in areas near Villeret and Yuile parks and focused on the biodiversification of lawns through the introduction of herbaceous plants and perennials. The resilience of the plants as well as their attraction effect on pollinators was analyzed.
POINTE CLAIRE Spring by-election to fill Pointe-Claire council seat
The City of Pointe-Claire has announced a by-election in the spring.
The recent resignation of Erin Tedford leaves her position open in District 1 – Ceder/LeVillage. The election to replace her will be held on Sunday, April 23rd with advanced voting to be held a week earlier.
Tedford won her seat in the same 2021 election that brought Tim Thomas to the mayor’s chair, and in which Bruno Tremblay won the councillorship for District 6.
Council meetings have been contentious, of late, particularly where questions of development and densification are concerned, as reported in The Suburban.
There are as yet no names put forth for candidacy. According to the by-election notice posted by Director of Legal Affairs and City Clerk Me. Caroline Thibault, “Anyone interested in submitting their candidacy can contact the returning officer for more information.” Nomination papers must be filed at Pointe-Claire City Hall between March 10th and 14th. Urban planning — citizen participation activitiesIn the context of the review of the Urban Planning Program, the City of Pointe-Claire invites its citizens to take part in the first online activity on the Pointe-Claire, It’s who we are! platform. The department and members of city council have developed a vision to guide the development, which proposes 10 statements, and is the first step to guide priorities expressed by citizens of the future Urban Plan.
For this first activity, citizens are invited to read the vision statements, and choose three that they consider to be the top priorities for city development. Comments can be added. Go to the Pointe-Claire, It’s who we are! platform to participate!
Throughout 2023, several participation and consultation activities will be offered to citizens. “To collaborate and be informed at each step of the consultation process, subscribe to the platform, and become an active and involved collaborator in reviewing the Urban Planning Program and its by-laws!”
The Planning Program is the main urban planning management tool for the City as a whole. It presents the land use planning vision and directions, which then translate into the planning by-laws. Adopted in 2011, the program includes three Special Planning Programs (SPP) to direct future development of three sectors: Downtown, Pointe-Claire Village and Valois Village. The review was launched in 2019 and put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic.
• KIRKLAND Valentine’s Ball raises $637,298 for Dellar residence
The Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence held its 24th annual Valentine’s Ball last Friday and was a rousing success raising $637,298.
There were 450 guests, sponsors, and donors at the ball at Château Vaudreuil’s Pavillon sur le Lac. The event was in the capable hands of Yolande James, Executive Director for Diversity and Inclusion at Radio-Canada, and Jamie Orchard, journalist and Senior Advisor for Public Relations and Media at VIA Rail Canada. Honourary President Joseph Broccolini, Executive Vice-President of Broccolini to talked about the importance of community involvement.
MP Francis Scarpaleggia of Lac-St-Louis riding, MNAs Monsef Derraji of Nelligan, Brigitte Garceau of Robert-Baldwin were on hand, as were West Island mayors Jim Beis (Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Heidi Ektvedt (Baie-D’Urfé), Tim Thomas (Pointe-Claire) and Alex Bottausci (DDO).
“We had so much to celebrate,” said Residence Executive Director Dale Weil. “We are so very grateful for the unwavering commitment and support the Residence received from the community.”
“It was an amazing evening being able to celebrate together, in person,” said Linda Ward O’Farrell, Chair of the organizing committee and Vice President of the Foundation Board of the Residence. “Thanks to a passionate and dedicated team who worked tirelessly, we were able to raise important funds for the Residence to continue offering quality palliative care.”
The residence relies on events like these, and of course on community support to raise more than $4 million annually. • SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUE Age Friendly
The city is proud to announce that on December 12, council adopted its first policy to become an Age-Friendly Municipality (AFM). Out of concern for the well-being and quality of life for seniors residing on its territory, the City undertook the process last year. A committee led by Mayor Paola Hawa was formed to oversee development of an action plan to ensure implementation of the AFM policy. “I am very proud to see the realization of this important initiative aimed at providing our citizens aged 55 and over with a living environment that takes their needs into account. Any healthy society, in my opinion, must pay particular attention to the treatment of its seniors, and thanks to the AFM framework, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is doing its part to counter ageism and to promote the active participation of its senior citizens in the community,” says Hawa.
After completing a diagnosis using socio-demographic statistics and an assessment of services offered, the committee consulted residents aged 55 and over. After analyzing the results and validating the needs expressed by respondents, the committee completed the city’s Seniors Policy. The AFM initiative aims to promote the active ageing of the population, by focusing on eight fields of action: housing, transport, respect and social inclusion, social participation, social and civic engagement, outdoor spaces and buildings, community support and health services, and communication and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.