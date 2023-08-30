Around Towns - west island

• Beaconsfield Branch collection cancelled
The branch collection operation following the high winds of July 13 is now completed. Public Works teams are working hard to get back on track and carry out the necessary maintenance work that has been delayed since April due to this year’s exceptional weather conditions, and for this reason, the branch collection scheduled for September has been cancelled. If you still have branches at the curb, place them at the side or back of your house until the next free collection in October. It is possible to request a special branch collection for a fee.
Quebec gamesLast month, the Jeux du Québec saw many Beaconsfield athletes competing in a wide variety of sports. “We would like to take a moment and congratulate all of those who attended, as well as highlight those who won medals in their sport”: Ollie Robinson: Gold and silver in golf; Juliane Dufresne: Bronze in soccer; Natasha Safulko: Bronze in soccer; Allie Boucher: Gold in sailing; Claudia Boily: Gold, silver and bronze in swimming.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Night workUntil September 6, the city will be carrying out nighttime milling and paving work, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., on Saint-Jean Boulevard between Devon and Roger-Pilon Streets. During the work, traffic on this section of Saint-Jean Boulevard will remain possible: Two lanes will remain open southbound while one lane northbound will remain open. Please note that traffic lights will be on flashing mode until the work is completed, between Brunswick Boulevard (on the Pointe-Claire side) and Ernest.
Food help
The West Island Assistance Fund needs your help to replenish their shelves. They would appreciate non-perishable food items. In addition, they are low on personal products as well as school supplies as back-to-school is fast approaching. Be generous and help your community! You can drop off your donations in the red box that has been placed at the Civic Centre of Dollard-des-Ormeaux at the entrance #4 (in front of the library) until October 18. For more information, visit https://fdoi.org/
• Dorval Do you love your bike?
Are you looking for a simple and effective way to protect it? Great, because the Montreal Police Department is offering Dorval residents the chance to register their bikes on the “529 Garage” app or on the spvm.qc.ca/529garage webpage. By registering your bike, you greatly increase your chances of recovering it in the event of theft.
Closure ExtendedThe closure of exit 53, from westbound Highway 20 towards des Sources Boulevard, which was expected to take place from June 25 to August 30, will be extended until October 2023. The closure by the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable is required to undertake repair work on the barriers, road lighting, beams, joints, and asphalt surfacing as part of the maintenance project for the interchange. That requires a complete closure of exit 53 from westbound Highway 20 towards des Sources as motorists will be invited to take the detour via Saint-Jean Boulevard.
• Kirkland Tree programThe Town is pleased to participate in the A Tree for my Neighbourhood campaign providing Kirkland residents with an opportunity to purchase a tree delivered AND planted on their property, at a very low cost. Under the initiative of Regroupement des éco-quartiers and Soverdi, in partnership with GRAME as well as with the support of the Town, this project is designed to promote biodiversity and increase the urban tree canopy. The fall sale will take place until September 25, on a first-come first-served basis (while supplies last). Visit the town’s site section on sustainable development for more information.
• Île-Bizard/ Sainte-Geneviève Zoom in on InsectsThey are often so tiny that they are barely noticeable to the naked eye. To see insects up close, come and learn about them, differentiate between the varieties of specimens that inhabit our forests and understand how they are essential to maintaining the balance of ecosystems. Zoom on the insects (In French) takes place Saturday, September 2 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Parc-nature du Bois-de-L’Île-Bizard (2115 chemin du Bord-du-Lac) Free.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Cyclovia in the great outdoorsCome take part in the Cyclovia event on Saturday September 9, at Cap-Saint-Jacques between 1 and 4 p.m. Whether on bike, on foot or on roller skates, this is the perfect opportunity to discover the magnificent trails and riverbanks of Montreal’s largest park. Departure is between 1 and 4 p.m. from the welcome centre at 20099 Gouin O. There are two trails, each 2.3 km long. If you arrive on bike — follow Chemin du Cap St-Jacques; if you arrive on foot — follow Sentier du Lièvre. Don’t miss the giant games, musical bikes, frozen snacks, street entertainers and various kiosks waiting for you at parking lot P3 — La Clairière, at 163 Chemin du Cap St Jacques. A drinking water station and on-site toilets will be open to the public. Cyclovia is usually a route along one or more streets closed to traffic, accessible on foot or by bike, and featuring activities for residents such as aerobics and dance sessions. In 2023, Pierrefonds-Roxboro adds its own signature by offering a Cyclovia in the heart of nature, with the aim of encouraging the general public to discover a magnificent nature park right in their own borough.
• Pointe Claire Traffic interruptionThe City of Pointe-Claire would like to inform you that there will be obstructions on Broadview Avenue northbound, from August 28 to September 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., between John Fisher and Saint-Louis Avenues. Thank you for your cooperation. Engineering Department 514-630-1208, ingenierie@pointe-claire.ca
St. Laurent Mayor pushes for Pointe-Claire’s Hypertec deal
If you make a promise, you need to keep that promise.
So says Alan DeSousa, long-time mayor of the St. Laurent borough, and vocal member of the opposition Ensemble Montréal party. Just over three months after buying land in the Technoparc near Trudeau Airport, Pointe Claire IT giant Hypertec announced that, due to public pressure, it would be putting its property up for sale, in the hope that the city would buy it for the $30 million that Hypertec paid for it. That is to say they are not seeking to make a profit on the original purchase.
DeSousa says the city should take the deal. He describes the solution that Hypertec is proposing as “an elegant one.” He called Hypertec a “very good corporate client,” whose plans for a green building are exemplary. But he complains that the city is taking too long to make any kind of a decision.
• Vaudreuil-Dorion Arts festivalThe Errances living arts festival from September 8-9. Free experience the living arts through unique itineraries at Parcs Esther-Blondin, Le 405, Paul-Gérin-Lajoie and de la Maison-Valois. On Friday at Parc Le 405 at 5:30 p.m., celebrate the start of the festival and departure of the Parade Dounyia/Ibrahima Seydi (percussion and circus) towards Parc Paul-Gérin-Lajoie, followed. The festival includes a jam-packed two days of diverse and eclectic performances for a wide array of audiences, including percussion, theatre, dance, singing, story telling, puppets, poetry, experimental collaborations, slam, beatbox, circus contortion, Krump, and more. For a full itinerary visit: https://www.ville.vaudreuil-dorion.qc.ca/en/events/errances-1
