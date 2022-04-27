Around the Towns: West Island

DORVAL
ANNUAL EXPO SALE: The City of Dorval is launching its annual Expo Sale, in cooperation with the Dorval Weavers Guild and the Dorval Potters Guild, from April 28 to May 1, at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre. “Looking for a unique gift for Mothers Day? The Expo Vente is an event not to be missed. The talent, the techniques, and the originality of our local artisans will undoubtedly charm you. By offering a handmade gift, you enrich the lives of those who receive it, while promoting and showing your support for local artists.” Sébastien Gauthier, Communication Officer for the City of Dorval wrote. The Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre is located at 1401 Lakeshore Road. The vernissage event will be open to the public on Thursday, April 28th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, April 29th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 30th and Sunday, May 1st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
POINTE-CLAIRE
GRANT RECEIVED FOR WASTE REDUCTION AND SORTING: The City of Pointe-Claire has received $908,923 in dues for 2021 as a result of its daily and sustained involvement in reducing the amount and better sorting of waste. “These grants, awarded thanks to everyone’s excellent performance, confirm our community’s commitment to protecting our environment for current and future generations,” Pointe-Claire Mayor, Tim Thomas stated. According to the city, the amounts provided in the form of a grant will be reinvested in municipal services, allowing the city to continuously improve the service offer to the community. This grant includes an amount provided by the Quebec Government for waste elimination and compensation from RECYC-QUÉBEC for the selective collection of recyclable materials. The city is continuing its actions to support the commitment of residents, in particular by promoting the grant for reusable hygiene products, adding boxes in municipal buildings to recycle disposable safety equipment, and taking into consideration the recommendations of the Environmental and Sustainable Development Advisory Committee in its decisions. Year after year, the City of Pointe-Claire continues to improve its waste collection record. “This record is an example of remarkable citizen contribution and participation, and that makes me very proud.” Thomas said.
KIRKLAND
HEART SAVER AED COURSE: Provided by the Heart and Stroke Foundation the City of Kirkland is offering an AED Heart Saver course to Kirkland residents. The course is available free of charge and will be offered on Saturday May 7{sup}th{/sup} and Sunday May 15{sup}th{/sup} at the Kirkland Park Chalet located at 81 Park Ridge Street. In the course, participants will learn Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Relief of choking in adults, children and infants and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED). Four sessions are being offered in English and French. On Saturday, May 7{sup}th{/sup} from 8:00 a.m. to noon and from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, May 15{sup}th{/sup} from 8:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. To register for the HEART SAVER AED COURSE, an active AccèsCité-Loisirs account is required as well as two proofs of residency. To create an AccèsCité-Loisirs account visit: www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca
BEACONSFIELD
BIRD LIFE IN THE SUBURBS WORKSHOP: The City of Beaconsfield is offering a “Birds in the Suburbs” workshop at the Herb Linder Annex located at 303 Beaconsfield Boulevard on Saturday April 29th at 2:00 p.m. The mini-course will be led by a biologist from Le Nichoir Wild Bird Conservation Centre offering tips on how to create an attractive yard for birds while making sure it is safe to prevent injuries and diseases for our winged neighbours. In the session, participants will explore and learn how to create an attractive yard for birds, which feeders to use and where, which plants and seeds should be used and where to place them.
SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUE
ALERT MODE FLOODING: The municipality of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has officially entered ALERT Mode which indicates “Minor consequences but possible aggravation”. Alert Mode is the first mode in a four-tier Alert/Action system. In this mode, residents and business owners have access to four sand bags provided by the city and are asked to consult the city’s website and/or pamphlets in order to better prepare in case of flooding. The Flood Emergency Line has been activated and can be reached at 514 457-6666. Daily uodates are available on the the city’s website and on its social media platforms. To sign up for the daily newletter, residents and business owners in the area may do so at: www.ville.sainte-anne-de-bellevue.qc.ca/en/195/infolettres-municipales#optin
