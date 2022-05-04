Around the Towns: West Island

BEACONSFIELD
INFORMATION SESSION SOUND WALL PROJECT: The Ministère des Transports (MTQ), in cooperation with the City of Beaconsfield, invites the public to an information session on Tuesday, May 17th AT 7 p.m. concerning the project to install a noise barrier along autoroute 20 between Devon and Jasper streets. The information session will take place in the gym at the recreation center located at 1974 City Lane The Ministry’s 20-minute-long technical presentation will be followed by a bilingual question period. Simultaneous interpretation (French to English) will be available for the technical presentation only. Residents are asked to arrive in advance at 6:30 p.m. to reserve a headset to avoid waiting in line. At the May 24 Council Meeting, the City will communicate the next steps following this presentation. This information will also be available the next day on the city’s website: www.beaconsfield.ca. DDOThe 48-hectare Centennial Park in DDO, centred by a picturesque artificial lake, became a popular place for residents to visit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The park was closed to cyclists during the pandemic as many more residents would visit throughout the day.
“Cyclists and joggers do not blend well at this park, we have had challenges in the past,” Dollard-des-Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci said.
According to Bottausci, safety issues had arisen prior to the pandemic as a result of allowing cyclists to share the park with residents on foot. Over the last two years, a major increase of visitors to the park is an additional factor that needs to be looked at and considered.
“With the influx of users at the park, if we were to add cyclists now, it would jam things up even more and potentially cause accidents,”
Over the summer, the city will be studying the park, in order to determine if there is a safe way to bring back cyclists.
“Our goal is to make all users have an enjoyable and safe experience.”
Centennial Park is the largest park in Dollard-des-Ormeaux and is located at 3000 Lake Road.
POINTE-CLAIRESIXTH CONTEMPORARY NATIVE ART BIENNIAL: The Stewart Hall Art Gallery has been chosen as one of the eight venues of the 6th edition of the Contemporary Native Art Biennial entitled Land Back. The exhibition will take place from May 7th to June 19 and the vernissage and performance will take place on Sunday, May 8th at 2 p.m. Land Back is curated by Michael Patten with the support of guest researcher Alexandra Nordstrom. An important part of Indigenous cultures is the connection to nature and cohabitation with the elements. Since time immemorial, indigenous peoples have protected biodiversity in the face of continued human population growth. The arrival of settlers disrupted ancestral practices in that regard. The Land Back movement aims to restore governance and stewardship of the land for a sustainable future. Some of the artists presented reappropriate ancestral techniques as an act of perpetuation, homage or resistance. Carrie Allison uses beadwork to represent medicinal flowers indigenous to northwestern Alberta. Erin Gingrich uses sculpture to represent key elements of her community’s diet, such as fishing and cranberry picking, while Christi Belcourt is inspired by floral motifs and Métis beadwork renderings in her work, replacing the roundness of the beads with paint dots made with a needle head. As a cornerstone of the exhibition, Jeffrey Gibson will present his video I Was Here (2018), a return to the imagined land as literal – a deep rootedness in the land and the nurturing earth. Marking the ground with an anonymous scar, it is through performative gesture that Julia Rose Sutherland has invested the exterior of the gallery; a hole in the landscape as a place of opening. This fraction of the Biennial stands as an ode to the special link that unites indigenous peoples to this land and to its protection. Stewart Hall is located at 176 Lakeshore Road, in Pointe-Claire.
KIRKLANDLET’S TALK CULTURE POLICY: The Town of Kirkland is inviting its residents to help develop the very first cultural policy of the Kirkland community on Tuesday May 10th from 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Kirkland Library located at 17100 Hymus Boulevard. To participate, residents must register online at www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca or present themselves at the library at the indicated time. Following a general presentation of the process, participants will be able to take part in a discussion group, in English or in French. This unique opportunity to get involved and share ideas includes discussions on the place culture should take in the development of the municipality, on the common vision towards which the Kirkland community should converge with respect to culture, the required strategies, actions and orientations to implement and how to ensure the cultural policy develops into an appealing project for the entire community, one that all constituents can work towards.
DORVALThe City of Dorval launched its newly redesigned website for the Dorval Library. By visiting the biblioweb.ville.dorval.qc.ca, site visitors will find a more pleasant user experience and a more modern, dynamic, and attractive site. Important features such as file management, searches, and document reservation haven also been improved, to enhance the experience of users. The redesigned website also features the new logo of the Library and Culture Division. The logo reflects the division’s dynamic, rich, and colourful programming, its warm customer service, and its values of inclusion and conviviality. Residents are invited to visit biblioweb.ville.dorval.qc.ca and rediscover their municipal Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.