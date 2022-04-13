Around the Towns: West Island

DORVAL
COMMUNITY TREASURE HUNT: The City of Dorval will once again hold its popular Community Treasure Hunt, this time on Saturday, May 7, 2022. In an effort to promote the reuse and recycling of household items, the City is encouraging residents to place their unwanted yet functional and useful items curbside on May 7 for free pickup by other members of the community. It is essentially a garage sale without permits and price tags – all items are given away. To register one’s address with the City for the treasure hunt virtual map: dorval@ville.dorval.qc.ca
POINTE-CLAIRE
CALL FOR CANDIDATES ON ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: The City of Pointe-Claire is currently seeking candidates to sit on the Environment and Sustainable Development Advisory Committee. This working group made up of residents and City Council members will provide advice and recommendations to City Council on matters pertaining to the environment and sustainable development, such as key environmental issues for the City and its community, biodiversity preservation, and continuous improvement of quality of life as it relates to sustainable development. Candidates must show a keen interest in the City of Pointe-Claire, the quality of life that it offers and the environmental challenges it faces. A good knowledge of Pointe-Claire and its environment as well as an understanding of new daily climatic and environmental realities are essential. Knowledge or expertise in the environment and sustainable development are considered assets. Excellent analytical skills and the ability to express and communicate opinions as well as a good command of English and French are also sought. Candidates must live in Pointe-Claire and be available for a two-year term, during which they will participate in Committee meetings. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022. Applications must include a cover letter with a brief reflection on the environment and sustainable development and an updated resume. To apply: ccedd_sdeac@pointe-claire.ca
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
CREATIVE KIDS SUMMER CAMP: At the Dollard Fine Arts Summer Camp, five to 14-year-old campers are encouraged to explore different worlds and imagine possibilities. Talented instructors and counsellors are there to help guide them towards smart and thoughtful choices, whether in the art studios with paintbrushes and paper or outdoors with their friends. With activities ranging from the visual and performing arts (Fine Art, Music, Dance and Theatre) to outdoor playtime (Games and Nature Walks), the Dollard Centre for the Arts offers kids a chance to create the magic and memories that summer camp brings. There are four available sessions and parents can register campers for as many as they like. Session 1 will take place from June 27 to July 8. Session 2 from July 11 to July 22. Session 3 from July 25 to August 5. Session 4 from August 8 to August 19. The camp will run through all four sessions from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To register, parents are invited to call 514-684-1012 ext. 213. For more information online, visit: https://centreartsdollard.com/summer-camp.
KIRKLAND
SPRING PETTING ZOO: You have got to come meet at the Kirkland Spring PETTING ZOO! The petting zoo will take place at Meades Park located on Hymus Boulevard stretching from Caravelle street to Chateuneuf Street on Saturday April 16, from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free of charge. Kirkland residents are invited to spend an afternoon with the furry visitors. “My friend the donkey, his cuddly companions the llama, the pig, the duck and the chicken, my herd of friendly goats and I, look forward to meeting you all at the very first Kirkland Spring Petting Zoo! So come and have fun with us. We will be waiting for you…No PROB-LLAMA,” reads a statement from the Town.
HAZARDOUS WASTE SPECIAL COLLECTION: Kirkland holds an HHW collection twice a year, in the spring and at end of summer, to help residents get rid of their hazardous household waste in a safe and responsible way. The next collection date will take place on April 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Municipal Garage, 25 Claude-Jodoin Street. Should this date not be convenient, HHW waste can be dropped off at other facilities in the West-Island. The site rules include, bringing proof of residency, HHW and old electronics must be in the trunk of the car as residents must remain in their car at all time. The engine of the car must be stopped once drivers arrive allowing staff to take the requires items from the trunk to ensure a no contact drop off. Should drivers wish to speak to staff members, they must do so from inside their vehicle. Items that will be accepted include: All types of Hazardous waste, Electronic equipment and Polystyrene (plastic No. 6). The next date for collection after April 16 will be August 13.
BEACONSFIELDSUBSIDY TO PLANT TREES ON PRIVATE PROPERTY: The city of Beaconsfield will take part in the Ensemble on Verdit residential greening campaign. With the expertise of the non-profit organization GRAME, the City is making the purchasing and planting process easier than ever by offering a competitively priced turnkey service which includes: A tree of choice among the species available, delivery and planting with mulch and nutrients, tips for taking care of the tree and a one-year warranty. After selecting the tree location and species, all that’s left for residents to do is care for the tree following the planting by GRAME instructions. Beaconsfield’s climate action plan found that one of its principal vulnerabilities to climate change is the loss of its mature urban forest. The goal of this new subsidy is to help you take action in your own backyard to fight the effects of climate change. “Your choice to plant trees will allow us to slow the thinning of the canopy, and to maintain its numerous benefits for our community.” Participants can select and buy their trees directly on the website ensembleonverdit.org.
