Around the towns: West Island

DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
2022 Magical Holiday Parade: With the holiday season approaching, the city is pleased to offer a magical parade on Sunday, December 4th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Beginning at 10 a.m., Magical Floats will ride through the city and will be accompanied by colorful characters including Santa Claus! Elves will be part of the parade and will pick up the children’s greeting letters addressed to Santa Claus. Now is the time to invite your children to write a letter. Santa is looking forward to hearing from them. Send your letters to Santa at: Santa Claus, North Pole H0H 0H0, Canada (No stamp required. Don’t forget to write a return address to receive a response.)
At the same time, the city will be collecting non-perishable food items for a charity; that is, the West Island Assistance Fund and invite you to participate generously, as many people in our community are currently in need. The route will be available as of November 28 on our website. Food Bank — The Kirkland Library will once again serve as a collection centre this year for food donations. Non-perishable items may be deposited in the donation box at the Library during regular opening hours until January 1. For more information call 514-684-1011, ext. 632 or 633
DORVALHOLIDAY MARKET: The Dorval Holiday Market, displayed in the parking lot at the intersection of Tulip and Dawson avenues, will be open during the first three weekends of December from December 2 to 18 in the heart of the Dorval Village with different themes: December 2 to 4 — North Pole, December 9 to 11- Candy Wonderland, December 16 to 18 — Christmas of Yesteryear
Open Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday: Noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday Noon to 5 p.m. (The third weekend will feature young local entrepreneurs. Please note that only cash will be accepted in most cases for the purchase of their products.) “We encourage all visitors to bring their own reusable bags for shopping. Part of the profits from this event will be donated to West Island Community Shares.”
Discover our local businesses and enjoy the roaming entertainment while getting some holiday shopping done. An unforgettable experience awaits you at the Dorval Holiday Market! Inspired by European markets, the outdoor site will showcase local artisans and products, as well as tasty discoveries, all in an enchanting atmosphere enhanced by beautiful lighting, background music, and small wooden cabins serving as booths for merchants. In the spirit of this season of giving, a drop-off area for food donations will be set up in a designated area. The items dropped off will be donated to the City’s Community Aid, which will distribute them to Dorval residents in need.
POINTE-CLAIRE2023 YOUTH ADVISORY BOARD: The Fifth Cohort Representing Young People in Pointe-Claire! Mayor Tim Thomas and city council members are pleased to introduce the 10 young people who will form the 2023-2024 Youth Advisory Board (YAB) of the City of Pointe-Claire. Exceptionally, this mandate will have a term of 20 months since the Board’s schedule is in a transition year. The Board is mandated to make recommendations and give young citizens a voice to improve the activities and services intended for them. This year, among the young people who make up the Board, two are in their third term, one is beginning their second term and seven new members are welcomed with great enthusiasm to meet new challenges. The Board members are bilingual residents of Pointe-Claire aged 14 to 21 who are involved in their community. They will begin their mandate in January.
“For the past four years, the City has been able to count on the Youth Advisory Board to offer relevant recommendations to better reach young citizens. I am positive that the 10 young people who will form the 5th board will continue the work undertaken by their peers to propose interesting ideas for the community and particularly its youth. We wish them much success in their mandate and thank them warmly for their involvement,” says Thomas.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROROBOTICS WITH LEGO: Come learn robotics with Lego on Friday, December 2 from 2 pm to 3 pm at the Pierrefonds library (13555 Pierrefonds blvd). An amazing activity presented by the Decode the Code team, and for curious and creative minds who want to discover the world of robotics and programming with the Lego WeDo 2.0 set, children 6-12 years old will have the opportunity to build their robot and take on several challenges as a team! The activity is held in French and English, and presented by Decode the Code, whose mission is to introduce children to innovative and stimulating activities that will allow them to understand technology in a practical and fun way. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeeCz7RrDrDUNLwIc23UVcrLesKk3udao9LUvtriqSc5WHupA/viewform
KIRKLANDThe Kirkland Food Drive is back in its original format! On Sunday, December 4, as of 12 noon, hard-working volunteers will be at your door to collect your non-perishable items. You won’t be home? Before leaving, place your non-perishables in a marked bag and leave it on your front porch. You wish to help out? Join us at Holleuffer Chalet (75 Charlevoix). Departure time is at 12 noon. Please help us make a difference this Christmas and give generously! In collaboration and support of: The Salvation Army, ON ROCK Community Services, and West Island Mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.