POINTE-CLAIRE
CROSS COUNTRY TRAIL: Cross-country skiing and walking trails are back at the Beaconsfield Golf Club this winter. The trails will be laid out for classic cross-country skiing and nature walks on the same two-kilometre loop and will open as soon as there is enough snow accumulation to protect the course fairways. At least 20 to 25 cm of snow on the ground is required for the city to begin trail-grooming operations. Residents are asked not to try to ski or walk on the golf course before the official opening announcement is made. A new, shorter loop will be laid out inside the larger one this year. This activity is reserved for Pointe-Claire residents on presentation of a MULTI Card and is offered free of charge. The trail entrance is located on Cartier Avenue. Dogs on leashes are allowed on the walking trail. Residents will be able to check the updated conditions of the ski and walking trails, as well as those of the city’s various skating rinks on the “outdoor skating rinks and cross-country skiing” page of its website. The opening of the ski and walking trails as well as the skating rinks will be announced on Pointe-Claire’s Facebook page and website.
DORVAL
EXHIBIT AT PETER B. YEOMANS CULTURAL CENTRE: The City of Dorval is launching an exhibit entitled “L’âme de la ville” hosted by Sophie Roy, at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre located at 1401 chemin Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore beginning December 10. Roy is a visual artist living and working in Montreal. Her artistic practice focuses on alternative photographic techniques such as digital manipulation and mixed media processes involving image transfer and painting. The exhibition will explore the notions of movement, setting roots, and permanence by drawing from the imagery of the City of Montreal. Using her photomontage technique, Roy combines different fragments of the world. She manipulates, superimposes, and juxtaposes various photographic elements of different natures and eras. Through her artwork, Roy explores themes of living beings, nature, and modern society. The artist will be on site on Wednesday, December 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss her work at the vernissage. The exhibition is free of charge. Standard COVID safety measures will apply to all visitors, including proof of vaccination and mask wearing.
BEACONSFIELD
ELVES SEEK HELP FINDING LOST OBJECTS: Six forgetful little elves played in Beaconsfield parks. While playing and having fun, they lost their hats and some items from their Christmas bag. Families are being asked to help locate the missing items. Each elf played in a different park: Windermere, Brookside, Taywood, Jasper, Beacon Hill and Christmas parks. A list of all the lost items will be posted at each park’s chalet. Residents are asked to take a picture of themselves pointing towards the images of the objects found and send them to loisirs@beaconsfield.ca with their name, age, and address between December 15 and January 15. A draw will be held in January to reward Beaconsfield’s volunteer detectives.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO
HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE: During the 2021 Holiday Season, residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable goods to help the local community. A food drop off has been set up in a Travelling Cart at the Pierrefonds Library. Donations of non perishable food items, personal hygiene products, baby products and children’s toys can be dropped off until December 15. The donations will help replenish three food banks; West Island Mission, On Rock and Fonds d’aide de l’Ouest de l’Île.
