Around the towns West Island

POINTE-CLAIRE
VACCINATION AT BOB BIRNIE ARENA: The West Island CIUSSS announced the re-opening of the Bob-Birnie Arena vaccination site exclusively for persons eligible for their third dose.
ASSISTANCE FOR LOW INCOME FAMILIES: Pointe-Claire is launching a financial assistance program intended for low-income families to promote the participation of all children in the community in sports, cultural or leisure activities. Support in the form of a subsidy applies to municipal activities and to those offered by the city’s partner non-profit organizations. Financial assistance can be requested annually for each child and will be dispursed to eligible families meeting the annual income criteria. To be eligible, families with one child must show an earned combined gross income not exceeding $40,465 per annum. Families with two or more children must show an earned combined gross income of up to $49,130 per annum. The child or children must be under 18 and reside in Pointe-Claire. In the case of shared custody, only one petition per family must be filed. A copy of each parent’s federal or provincial notice of assessment must be provided. All requests for financial support for the activities of partner organizations must be submitted before May 1 for summer activities and before October 1 for winter activities. The deadline for city activities and day camps will vary depending on the schedule. Registration for the activity can be done before or after the request.
KIRKLAND
COVID SAFE BOOK BORROWING AT KIRKLAND LIBRARY: In the context of the Omicron variant, the Kirkland Library closed its doors to the public. The Contactless Loan Service is back in effect. Library members may reserve items online using the Library’s catalogue or by phone at 514 630-2726. Library staff will contact residents following their reservations to make an appointment for pickup. At the time indicated, a bag with the persons name on it will be placed on a table in the entrance hall where they can collect the reserved item.
FRESH TREE PICK UP AND LIGHT PICK UP: The city is offering a natural tree pick up from January 9th — 14th. Residents are asked to strip their trees of any decorations and place them at the edge of the street without planting the them into the snow while making sure there is no obstruction to the sidewalk or road. The salvaged trees will be shredded and reduced to woodchips. Woodchips are often used to soften hiking trails and have a number of sustainable uses when recycled.
DORVAL
CLOSURE OF MUNICIPAL BUILDINGS: In this post-holiday period, residents will notice that the majority of municipal buildings are now closed and recreational programming has been suspended until further notice following recent government directives, due to the current situation related to COVID-19. All municipal buildings are currently closed to the public, with the exception of City Hall, Public Works and the Dorval library. The latter will only accommodate members of the library with a reduced capacity. This means that the Sarto-Desnoyers community center, the Surrey aquatic and community center, the Dorval History and Heritage Museum, the Peter B. Yeomans cultural center, the Dorval aquatic and sports complex, the sports center Westwood and the Dorval arena are all closed until the situation allows for the safe re-opening of the facilities. The activities that take place there, including fitness classes, workshops, exhibitions, free swims, lap swimming, free sports in the gymnasium, free skating, unannounced hockey, have all been cancelled until further notice.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
RE-OPENING OF VACCINATION CLINIC: The West Island CIUSSS announced the reopening of a vaccination site at the Civic Center in Dollard-des-Ormeaux exclusively for the booster dose (3rd dose), in order to optimize the effectiveness of vaccination coverage. Accessibility to the site is by appointment only. The center is located at 12001, Salaberry Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. It is accessible by public transport: Bus no 208 — De Salaberry / Hôtel-de-Ville. The entrance to the vaccination clinic is located in the community center of the Civic Center at entrance 5. Parking lot P2 has been designated for persons travelling to the site by car. An access ramp for people with reduced mobility is accessible via entrance 5. As there is no waiting space allocated indoors, it is suggested that users arrive only five minutes before the hour of their appointment.
BEACONSFIELD
MAYOR ENCOURAGES OUTDOOR FUN: The city of Beaconsfield is maintaining five sliding hills, five cross country ski-trails and seven skating rinks. “We strongly encourage local families to take advantage of outdoor activities. With very little going on indoors, we feel that it is more important than ever to maintain these services to residents.” Mayor Georges Bourelle told The Suburban. For a complete list of locations visit www.beaconsfield.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.