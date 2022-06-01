Around the Towns : West Island

DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXCOMMEMORATIVE BENCH PROGRAM:Dollard-des-Ormeaux has introduced a Commemorative Bench Program allowing members of the community to dedicate a bench in memory of a loved one. Proceeds from the program will be used to support associations, deliver programs, fund special equipment promoting inclusivity in parks, and renovate community infrastructure such as park chalets. The bench can be dedicated to an individual, a family or a group, but not to an animal. The cost is $2,000 for all parks except Centennial Park, where the cost is $2,500. Through this program, the City will install and maintain a 2.5″ x 6″ commemorative plaque on the selected bench for 10 years. You can view the available benches on maps and fill out the form at the bottom of the page with the desired text to be engraved on the plaque in English or French for approval by the City. Once the form is completed, you will be contacted.
For more information write to ventebancsparcs@ddo.qc.ca or visit https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/online-services/commemorative-bench-program/
BEACONSFIELDUKRAINE HUMANITARIAN FUNDRAISING: Beaconsfield wrapped up the City’s fundraising campaign for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, established by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, with Mayor Georges Bourelle handing over a donation of $31,865 to the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Montreal, Eugene Czolij, during his official visit to City Hall on May 11. Beaconsfield residents were invited to donate to this fundraiser which ended on April 14. In addition to $10,000 approved by Council, the City also matched donations by individual citizens up to a maximum of $20,000, meaning that citizens have generously given $11,865. “I truly appreciate this act of great generosity and significant support for the Ukrainian people, victims of an unprovoked war,” declared Czolij. It is still possible to contribute to an online fundraiser set up by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to help millions of Ukrainian families displaced by this war, at canadahelps.org/en/dn/70605 (Canada-Ukraine Foundation).
DORVALNAUTICAL RENTALS:Every weekend this summer, the city of Dorval is offering nautical enthusiasts memorable fun on Lake Saint-Louis. Visitors can rent kayaks, pedal boats and stand-up paddleboards (SUP) to enjoy the lake and Dorval’s magnificent waterfront. Nautical activities begin at Pine Beach Park on June 11 and run until August 21 on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. From August 22 to September 11 the schedule is Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities will be cancelled in case of poor weather or dangerous nautical conditions (high winds, rain, etc.) During these special events, access for members of the boat ramp will be restricted. Call 514-633-4001 for more details.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROHAZ WASTE DAYS: Hazardous household waste collection days are taking place this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fire Station 57 (13795 Pierrefonds Blvd.) If you need to get rid of old cans of paint, light bulbs or used oil, you can use the temporary drop-off sites for everyday toxic products like batteries, gas cans, car batteries, certain cleaning products, pool chemicals, etc. Hazardous household waste (HHW) must be disposed of safely and cannot be put out with other garbage or recyclables. Put your HHW in the trunk of your vehicle. Make sure that each product is stored separately (no bulk), in a waterproof container. For example, pool chlorine must be kept separate from other products. Show proof of residence in the Greater Montreal area and stay in your vehicle. Turn off the vehicle’s engine and open the trunk so that employees can remove the products. If you need to give the employees any information, please do so while remaining in your vehicle. See a list of accepted products and rules for collections at https://montreal.ca/en/how-to/get-details-hazardous-household-waste-travelling-collection
POINTE-CLAIREOUTDOOR POOLS DETAILS: The city in partnership with the outdoor pool associations has announced the details of the 2022 summer season for the seven outdoor pools, which will run from June 12 to August 28. Registration is now open. Something new for the 2022 season: two types of memberships will be offered. The full membership provides access to all programs and recreational swimming every day, and the recreational membership only provides access to recreational swimming on weekends and weekdays after 4 p.m. Open house days are scheduled on June 11 and 12, from 12 noon to 8 p.m. The pools will be open to everyone on these days. For information on rates, visit https://www.pointe-claire.ca/en/outdoor-pools-and-splash-pad/ KIRKLANDLIBRARY PRIZE: The Kirkland Library was awarded 2nd prize in the TD Summer Reading Club Library Awards in the French language category for its 2021 Summer Reading Program. At a ceremony in Montreal on May 5, the Library received an honorary plaque along with a $4,000 prize that it can invest in future programs and activities. The jury was very impressed with the wide range of online and outdoor activities organized by the Kirkland Library, and despite a summer full of challenges and changing health restrictions, organizers managed to make the TD Summer Reading Club a unifying and dynamic event, doubling the number of children’s books loaned. Participants’ reading efforts were rewarded with an impressive outdoor wrap-up party, with author and illustrator workshops. Kirkland congratulates all children who contributed to the success of the 2021 Summer Reading Club, as well as Library staff for their creativity in administering the program. Each year, the Library Awards recognize and reward the most innovative and effective TD Summer Reading Programs in local public libraries across Canada. In 2011, the Kirkland Library won first prize in the French language category and 2nd place in 2016 in the English language category.
