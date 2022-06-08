BEACONSFIELD
Recreation Centre work Until the end of September there will be extensive work including excavation, pipe changes, lighting and installation of electrical charging stations preventing the use of regular parking spaces in the vicinity of the Recreation Centre. Access to the centre will still be through the main doors despite the work. Cyclists will still be able to park their bicycles on the bike rack located in front of the Recreation Centre and the skatepark will remain accessible during the reconstruction. Please plan to arrive in advance to your activity to avoid being late. In order to limit the inconveniences caused by this project, the city has created temporary parking spaces in the green space located on the north side of the Recreation Centre. Follow the appropriate indications for entries and exits and respect the designated area. Parking spaces for the disabled and mobility impaired will also be set up temporarily along City Lane in front of the Recreation Centre.
Bike Safety Bike Safety Day is a not-to-0be missed family activity that gets people out on their bikes and promotes cycling as a safe, sustainable and fun way to get around. On Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at Windermere Park (303 Sherbrooke) you can visit several stations and bling your bike, try a road safety obstacle course, have your helmet checked with the Beaconsfield Cycling Club, have your bike etched with PDQ1, and get your air, brakes, and chain checked with Golden Cycle. The event takes place rain or shine.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
If you’re looking for more than just lacing up cleats for summer activities, don’t put away your skates just yet. This year the city will keep two ice surfaces in operation during the summer months with the summer program extending from June 21 until September 4. The City, in collaboration with the Dollard Hockey Association, is pleased to offer public skating to DDO residents. The cost is $2 for ages five and up payable at the door in cash only. For children under five years old, it is free. Participants 12 and under must wear an ANCOR/CSA-certified helmet (however, a helmet is recommended for all), and must be accompanied by a skater 13 years and older. Spring Regular Schedule until May 21, 2022: Wednesdays: 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM Saturdays: 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM Sundays: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM The schedule is Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Public skating sessions for adults (25 years and older) are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Arena 1 for the spring season but from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in arena 2 from June 21 to September 4. Change rooms will be posted on the bulletin boards. Note that reservations are no longer required on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. To find out more about the summer schedule, ddo.qc.ca.
KIRKLAND
Collection delays The significant labor shortage currently experienced in all of our regions affects all sectors of activity says the city. “The various residual waste collection services – recycling (blue bin), organic matters (brown bin), household waste, bulky items – and other contractual services provided to the town, are no exception to this rule. The problematic situation facing our service providers causes delays, at times significant, in their service delivery, which directly affects the quality of services our residents rightfully expect from their municipality. As this situation is likely to persist for several more weeks, we ask for our citizens’ patience and understanding in this regard.” Should you find that your garbage can, wheeled bin or bulky items have not been picked up on collection day, advise Public Works via the Requests online system at www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca; email tp@ville.kirkland.qc.ca; or call 514-630-2727 during regular opening hours or 514-630-1234 outside these hours
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO
Water main flushing and fire hydrant inspection Each year, the Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro flushes the water supply network and inspects the fire hydrants during springtime and summertime. There may be a slight drop in water pressure with or without a reddish colour. Since mid-May, the public works crews, aqueduct section, are flushing hydrants in all sectors of the borough, one neighbourhood at a time. This operation will be carried out until the fall period. The unidirectional flushing is intended to dislodge deposits in the water mains and preserve high water quality. During these operations, “we increase the speed of water circulation in the pipes. As a result, there may be a slight drop in water pressure with or without a reddish colour. This can temporarily cause some inconveniences such as stains on fabrics or dishes when using the washing machine or dishwasher. What to do in case of cloudy water? The operation will only last for a few hours and should not usually affect the water network. However, tap water might become brownish or rust-coloured. In this case, do not use hot water, or use as little as possible, to avoid damage to the water tank. Also, run the cold-water tap in the bathtub for about 30 minutes, until the water returns to its usual colour. You should also run a rinse cycle in your washing machine while it is empty to avoid rust-related damage to clothing. Rest assured that this is not a hazard and that the water remains safe to drink. Our Public Works crews, aqueduct section, will be flushing fire hydrants seven days a week until fall. Tap water discoloured or low water pressure during the water main flushing. This is normal and temporary. Run the cold-water tap in the bathtub for about 30 minutes, until the water returns to its usual colour.”
POINTE-CLAIRE
The city is “happy to announce that three teams will be dedicated to maintain the quality of our environment this summer: the Waste Management Brigade, the Cleanliness Brigade and the Green Line team. New this year, the Cleanliness Brigade will roam the parks and public spaces to clean and maintain our environment. Once again, the Waste Management Brigade will criss-cross the streets of Pointe-Claire on bikes and share tips to facilitate the proper sorting of waste. It can also answer your environmental questions by phone by appointment. The Green Line is available by telephone, to answer your questions about subjects like ecological lawn maintenance, support for pollinators or the management of undesirable plants, insects or animals. The Green Line is available Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, until August. To reach the Green Line or to make an appointment with the Waste Management Brigade: 514-630-1230, tp@pointe-claire.ca.”
